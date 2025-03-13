Femicide Crisis: Rep Abiante Calls For Justice System Overhaul, Societal Re-evaluation

The rising cases of femicide have continued to elicit reactions from key stakeholders in Nigeria with calls on authorities for quick action.

Speaking on AIT’s ‘Town Hall Meeting – Ending Femicide in Nigeria’, a current affairs program on Tuesday, the lawmaker representing Andoni Opobo/Nkoro federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep Awaji-Inombek Abiante- emphasized that the situation calls urgent reforms and a re-evaluation of societal values.

The lawmaker who is the leader of the Rivers State caucus in the House of Representatives, also emphasized the fundamental right to life guaranteed to every Nigerian woman and man in the constitution.

While acknowledging the existence of laws against gender-based violence, Abiante pointed to the justice system’s inefficiencies as a major impediment. Cases languishing for years without resolution and a perceived lack of deterrence were key concerns.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” stated the lawmaker, adding “We need to expedite these cases, and we need to ensure that those who commit these heinous crimes face the full weight of the law.”

Rep Abiante proposed the creation of specialized divisions within the judiciary to handle femicide and gender-based violence cases swiftly.

Additionally, he stressed the importance of engaging advocacy groups, particularly the National Orientation Agency, to shift societal mindsets and promote the understanding that femicide is unacceptable.

“We need to re-evaluate our values as a society, and we must address issues like gender bias and the undervaluing of women, which can contribute to this problem.” he said.

The federal lawmaker also brought up the issue of victim-blaming and indicated the importance of addressing it.

Rep Abiante also addressed the issue of convicted murderers not facing execution. His words, “The executive authority in each state has to finally sign death warrants. Governors are not signing death warrants, and this is like impunity given to people who have killed people in the country.”

Responding to concerns about police handling of such cases, a police spokesperson, ACP Olabisi Okuobi defended the force’s commitment to protecting women and children.

Okuobi who is the National Coordinator of Police campaign Against Cultism and other Vices, highlighted the existence of gender desks and family units within the police, designed to handle cases of violence against women with special care.

“The Nigeria Police Force has a special interest in matters relating to women, children, and vulnerable individuals. We have dedicated units to ensure these cases are handled with the utmost sensitivity and professionalism.” she said.

While challenges remain, the discussion highlighted a shared commitment to addressing femicide in Nigeria.

Rep Abiante’s call for judicial reform, coupled with the police’s assertion of their dedication to protecting vulnerable populations, suggests a potential path toward progress.

Furthermore, the emphasis on societal re-evaluation signals a growing awareness of the deep-rooted issues that contribute to the problem. With continued dialogue, concrete action, and a commitment to upholding the rule of law, Nigeria can begin to curb the femicide crisis and ensure the safety and security of all its citizens.