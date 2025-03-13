Supreme Court Judgment: Abiante, Dekor Differ On Defections, Budget Presentations

The recent Supreme Court judgment invalidating the October 5, 2024

local government elections in Rivers State has continued to spark contrasting reactions from cross section of the public including prominent lawmakers.

Speaking at Political Paradigm, a current affairs program on Channels Television on Tuesday, the leader of the Rivers State caucus in the House of Representatives and member representing Andoni Opobo/Nkoro federal constituency, Rep Awaji-Inombek Abiante and his counterpart, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor, who represents Khana/Gokana federal constituency shared their perspectives on the implications of the Supreme Court judgment for governance and democracy.

Rep. Abiante voiced concerns about the ambiguity surrounding the Supreme Court’s judgment, emphasizing that the issues before the court did not include many of the matters now being publicly debated.

He specifically noted that the local government elections were not part of the court’s deliberations and questioned why an amendment rendered to the court was canceled, suggesting it might stem from fear of competition.

Abiante also raised doubts about the legal basis of the Supreme Court’s reliance on the Electoral Act of 2022, calling for a deeper understanding of these issues before further actions are taken.

He invoked the doctrine of necessity as a justification for measures

taken to prevent a vacuum in local governance, particularly regarding tenure extensions for local government officials, which he argued had already elapsed.

On defection controversies, Abiante dismissed claims that defectors must submit written applications at the ward level.

He maintained that defections and resignations have occurred without such requirements and challenged critics to provide evidence from party constitutions supporting their claims.

In contrast, Rt. Hon. Dumnamene Robinson Dekor hailed the Supreme Court’s judgment as a victory for democracy, asserting that it brought peace to the state after what he described as “lies and concocted stories.”

However, Rt. Hon. Dekor, a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly acknowledged contradictions in the governor’s actions following the judgment, particularly directives asking elected officials to step down while advocating for peace.

Rt. Hon. Dekor criticized the conduct of local government elections, asserting that proper procedures were not followed, especially regarding timelines after election proclamations.

He also raised concerns about irregularities in budget presentation and approval processes in the State Assembly, describing them as rushed and lacking due process.

On defections, Rt. Hon. Dekor who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Host Communities, supported lawmakers’ right to defect but emphasized adherence to proper procedures, including submitting written notifications to legislative bodies.

He also alleged impeachment attempts between lawmakers and the governor, reflecting heightened tensions within state politics.

The Supreme Court’s judgment has intensified debates over governance

practices in Rivers State.

While Rep Abiante stressed legal ambiguities and practical governance concerns, Rt. Hon Dekor celebrated the decision as a step toward restoring democratic principles.

Both lawmakers however, highlighted issues requiring urgent resolution, including adherence to constitutional processes and fostering political stability in Rivers State.