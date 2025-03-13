Rivers Commissioners, RSIEC Take Amaewhule-Led Assembly To Court Over Plot To Derail Appointments, LGA Elections

The Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly’s plot to nullify Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s appointment of 19 commissioners has become the subject of litigation at the Rivers State High Court.

The commissioners, whose appointments were approved by four lawmakers loyal to Governor Fubara, have filed a suit seeking to restrain the Assembly from declaring their appointments illegal.

In their suit, the commissioners are seeking an interlocutory injunction to prevent Amaewhule and 26 others from enforcing resolutions passed on March 5, 2025, which declared their appointments null and void.

They are also asking the court to issue an order barring the Assembly from interfering in their duties as members of the state executive council.

Adding to the legal disputes, the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RISIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retired), and his commissioners have also filed a suit challenging the assembly’s authority to summon them for questioning.

The Assembly had initially given Enebeli a 48-hour ultimatum to appear before it and explain the circumstances surrounding the nullified October 2024 Local Government Elections.

After he failed to appear, the deadline was extended by 72 hours.

In their suit, Enebeli and his team are asking the court to restrain the Assembly from compelling them to appear, warning that such a move would be unlawful. Justice Frank Onyiri, presiding over the matter, granted leave for the claimants to serve the Assembly through substituted means and adjourned the hearing to April 17, 2025.