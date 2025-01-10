Gov Fubara Promises Equal Treatment To All Rivers People

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured of his administration’s determination to continue to impact on the lives of the people by ensuring that their welfare is the upmost concern of government.

This is as he has also declared that the policy trust of his administration is not to enslave the people, but to make them feel free and happy, even at difficult times.

Governor Fubara made the assertion while speaking at the 7th Anniversary celebration of the Coronation of HRM, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, Eze Igbu Akoh and Natural Ruler of Ancient Akoh Kingdom at Igbu Akoh in Ahoada East Local Government Area on Saturday.

He said, “We must continue to encourage our people, and to make them understand that government is about the welfare of the people. When the people are happy, the government is succeeding. Success of a government is not you being a bully; it is not you being a dictator. It is about the people feeling free; it is about the people feeling happy.

Even if you are not doing all they want, they should be free, they should have the freedom to express themselves, even in a bitter situation, and that is the policy of our government.

“Even if we don’t provide everything, I want you to be free as that freedom is even enough assurance to make you happy, because you’re not in bondage.

So, the bondage that you were in, I don’t want to call the number of years, I hereby relieve you of that bondage. So, feel free.”

Governor Fubara pointed out that he was in Igbu Akoh to solidarize with Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, who has been persecuted for his support to his administration and standing on the side of truth at the detriment of his kingdom.

The Governor, while congratulating the monarch for his 7th Anniversary on the throne, wished him long reign as well as admonished him to rule his subjects with the fear of God, even as he also approved the request of the Eze Igbu-Akoh to reconstruct the Odioku-Okporomini Road linking Ahoada East and Emohua Local Government Areas to facilitate movement of Akoh people living in the boundary area with Emohua.

He said, “My coming to Akoh Kingdom is to show support to one of our own, somebody who has decided to join the good side of history, and a man who faced some punishment in the course of this struggle. He still stood his ground, and the little I can do is to come to his kingdom and show him solidarity.

I congratulate you on your 7th Anniversary. I wish you a successful reign. You will live long and rule your people well.

“Eze Ikegbidi, you have a lot of responsibility as a leader. As Eze of this Akoh Kingdom, please ensure that you rule your people with the fear of God. And that is the only way your reign will be remembered forever.

“You’ve asked for a few things. You’ve shown so much support at the detriment of this kingdom.

The little thing we can do is to make sure we give the people of Akoh and the Ekpeye people the assurance that we are with them. So, your request on the issue of road, thank God that the Commissioner for Works is here, is already granted.”

Governor Fubara particularly urged the people of the area not to worry about sentiments expressed in various quarters on the situation in State, noting that at the appropriate time, the people will know who is in charge.

He also charged the people to ensure that peace reigns in Akoh, and by extension, Ekpeye Kingdom by standing against every tendency that will bring division among them in order to propel development in the kingdom.

According to him, “Let’s forget about the noise people are making, when the time is right, God will take care of it. It is God that has led us from that day till today, and each day, we get stronger, and stronger. It is only God, we are not achieving this because of our strength, but because of God. So, you don’t need to worry about what people are saying, when the time comes, God will take us through it.

“The most important thing is, you must ensure that we live peacefully. Development can’t come in your kingdom, to Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality without peace.

There will try a lot of means to bring disunity among you, try as much as you can to avoid it. You know the mechanism of those people: divide and rule.

Try to avoid anything that will bring problem to this kingdom so that we will continue to show that we love you by ensuring we bring meaningful projects that will bring development to Ekpeye people.”

He lauded the people of the area for their continued support to his administration, and assured to recognize the traditional stool of an Ekpeye monarch by the second week of January, 2025.

In his remarks, Eze Igbu Akoh and Natural Ruler of Ancient Akoh Kingdom, Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, lauded Governor Fubara for the honour done him by attending the occasion, and assured him of the total support and loyalty of the Akoh people, which he said, will be reciprocated in 2027.

Also speaking, Eze Nnamdi Obuzor, commended Governor Fubara for his genuine love for the Ekpeye people, as demonstrated in his several visits and developmental strides in the area within one year, prophesying that his tenure will be better.

In their separate speeches, Prime Minister of Akoh Kingdom, Eze Justice Moses; Lady Beatrice Awala; and President General of Ekpeye Youth Congress Worldwide, Dr Justice Ewoh; applauded the Governor for his good works, and assured to stand by him and his administration. Highpoint of the programme was the cutting of the anniversary cake by Governor Fubara and Eze Cassidy Ikegbidi, supported by others.