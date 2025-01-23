Okrika Council Boss Embarks On Reconstruction Of Anyungubiri-Greamama -Ogoloma Link Road , Other Projects

In a bid to fast track development in Okrika local government area of Rivers State, the Council Chairman, Hon. Aches Igwe flagged -off the reconstruction and completion of Anyungubiri- Greamama – Ogoloma link road on Thursday, January 16, 2025.

Speaking at the event he said the road is of ultimate importance to him because he started the road as an individual while in service as the National President of NUPENG, and was halted due reasons at that time.

Hon. Igwe hopes the road will address the traffic jam in the main town, and thanked HM, King Ateke Tom, the Amayanabo of Ancient Okochiri Kingdom for the role he played in ensuring that the construction of the road was completed.

The Council Chairman said his administration has made tremendous progress without making noise just like his political leader, His Excellency, Sir Siminialayi Fubara who is making waves in infrastructural development without media propaganda.

He specifically thanked the Governor for the honour done them in the remodeling and construction of the famous Okrika Grammer School that has produced several leaders in Nigeria.

The Council boss, while highlighting some of his achievements said in few days, his administration will be commissioning some key projects like the light up of Okujagu Ama, Ojimba Ama and environs that is near completion.

He disclosed that the security system in Okrika has been greatly improved with modern digital cameras placed at strategic positions to curb insecurity in the land.

He also disclosed that in his effort to make Okrika great again, his administration is into discussion with Independent Power Generation Company to give solar powered water scheme to all communities in Okrika.

Discussion is also on with engineers to design the road that will link Okrika from Okujagu axis through Oba, Igbiri into Okrika, he added.

“My convinction is when the mind is trained, the entire Okrika nation will be lighted up. Based on that belief, a machinery being put in place to carry out free JAMB and CBT training for all willing students of the Okrika nation, while empowerment of 1000 market women, small scale businesses and artisans is in motion”.

He assured that his administration will not waver in its commitment to providing critical infrastructure required for the speedy development of his people.

The representative of the Governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo said the sure way to silence the enemies of the administration of Governor Siminialayi Fubara is to satisfy the yearnings of the people with landmark achievements in the local government areas.

He lauded the Chairman for using available resources for the overall development and benefit of the Okrika, adding that Hon. Igwe has demonstrated that good governance is possible when the right people are at the helm of affairs.

Hon. Oko-Jumbo said as the the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly , it implies that he is a representative of Okrika constituency and that he will stop at nothing to ensure that the Governor’s train of infrastructural development storms Okrika.

He thanked the traditional rulers of Okrika for maintaining the needed peace that Okrika is enjoying and urged them to do more for their people, saying without peace there would be no development and express optimism that the dream of the traditional rulers is to set Okrika on the road map of development.

Chief Dr. Adokiye Odum in his goodwill message said one of the indices of development is construction of roads , noting that when roads are constructed they bring about development and also foster unity by connecting the people together.

Prof. Obianume Atuboyedia who poured accolades on the Council boss said Hon. Igwe has made governance simplified with his wealth of experience and promised to stand with the administration of Governor Siminialayi Fubara at all times, adding that Okrika is fully simplified. Highlight of the event was the flag -off of the road by the Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo.