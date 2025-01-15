Expatriate, 3 Officers Die As Vehicle Plunges Into Akpajo River During Kidnap Attempt

A Hilux vehicle carrying a white man and three police officers crashed into a river in Eleme, Rivers State, on Monday night, during a kidnap attempt.

The incident occurred around 10 pm near the Aleto bridge axis of the East/West road in Eleme Local Government Area.

According to eyewitnesses, the vehicle was part of a convoy transporting company workers from a nearby facility. As they approached the bridge, hoodlums emerged from the surrounding area and opened fire on the convoy.

The driver of the Hilux vehicle lost control and plunged into the river.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepolje Adewole, visited the scene and commended the Executive Chairman of Eleme Local Government Area, Chief Hon. Brain Gokpa, for his swift and decisive response to the incident.

CP Adewole praised Chief Gokpa’s prompt mobilization of security forces, rescue teams, and emergency services, which included professional divers, marine police, and firefighters.

Chief Gokpa, who was alerted to the incident within minutes of its occurrence, immediately sprang into action.

He quickly mobilized his security team, which includes the Eleme Local Government Area Security Patrol, and dispatched them to the scene.

He also contacted the Rivers State Police Command and the Nigerian Navy, requesting their assistance in the rescue efforts.

Furthermore, Chief Gokpa personally visited the scene, where he coordinated the rescue efforts and provided support to the families of the victims.

He also ensured that the area was secured, to prevent any further attacks or disturbances.

Survivors reported that the car and the expatriate may still be in the river.

The river’s depths and strong currents are hindering rescue efforts. Divers and marine police are working tirelessly to locate the vehicle and its occupants.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of individuals in the area, particularly expatriates and law enforcement personnel. The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into the incident.

The international community has been notified, and efforts are being made to contact the family of the expatriate. The Rivers State Government has promised support and assistance to the families of the victims.

As the search and rescue operation continues, the people of Eleme and surrounding communities are in shock.

The incident highlights the need for increased security measures and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and local communities.

Details of the incident are still emerging, but it is clear that the attack was well-coordinated and targeted.

The Rivers State Police Command has urged anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.