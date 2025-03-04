Ogoni Monarch, HRH Kabari Calls For Reconciliation, Oil Production Resumption In Ogoniland

The traditional ruler of Barako Ancient Community in Rivers State, HRH Mene Kadilo Kabari, has renewed calls for the implementation of the Ogoni Bill of Rights, emphasizing the need for justice, development, and economic revitalization in Ogoniland.

Speaking during the Uula-Mi-Giaa/Lol-Giaa Tor Festival, a significant cultural event marking the beginning of a new planting season in Ogoniland, Kabari stressed the urgency of addressing long-standing grievances.

These grievances include reconciliation efforts, compensation for past injustices, and infrastructure development to improve the lives of Ogoni people.

HRH Kabari highlighted the importance of justice for victims of past conflicts, citing the need to clear the names of the Ogoni Four, who were killed during the conflict between the Ogoni people and the Nigerian government in the 1990s.

He also called for compensation for lives lost, including that of Keesiop Gboro Aakol, a son of Barako.

The monarch emphasized the significance of reconciliation, stating that the unresolved injustices continue to weigh on the conscience of the community.

He proposed a holistic approach to reconciliation, including the exoneration of the Ogoni Nine, who were executed in 1995 following a controversial trial.

Beyond justice, Kabari called for economic revitalization in Ogoniland, particularly in the oil and gas sector.

He urged for the resumption of exploration and production activities at Yormene Well 13 of the Bomu oil fields, situated in Barako. This, he believes, will provide employment opportunities and stimulate economic growth in the region.

Kabari further proposed the utilization of Barako’s vast gas reserves for energy infrastructure. He offered community land for the establishment of a gas-powered energy plant or turbine to boost local and national electricity supply.

This, he hopes, will address the chronic power shortages affecting the region.

The monarch’s call comes amid ongoing discussions about environmental restoration in Ogoniland, particularly through the United Nations-backed cleanup efforts.

However, community leaders continue to demand concrete actions to address environmental degradation and economic marginalization.

The Ogoni Bill of Rights, presented to the Nigerian government in 1990, outlines demands for self-determination, environmental protection, and economic rights.

Successive administrations have failed to fully implement its provisions, leading to sustained agitation by Ogoni leaders and activists.

HRH Mene Kabari’s renewed call is expected to reignite conversations around Ogoni autonomy, environmental justice, and economic empowerment.

However, not everyone supports the resumption of oil production, with some groups, like the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), rejecting the idea due to concerns about environmental degradation and lack of benefits for the local community.

The situation remains complex, with various stakeholders holding different positions on the issue. As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the Ogoni people’s quest for justice, development, and economic empowerment remains a pressing concern that requires urgent attention from the Nigerian government and other stakeholders.