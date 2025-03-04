Gov Fubara Pledges To Pay Supreme Price In Defence of Rivers Interest

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has maintained that he will never deviate from putting the interest of Rivers state people first in leading his administration to transform the state even at the risk of losing office against the forces desperate to pull him down.

The governor said it is high time the state took its destinies by its hands and called on the youths supporting his administration to remain resolute and wait for further instructions.

The governor reiterated the vow Monday, March 3, 2025 while commissioning a new Government House Staff Quarters in Port Harcourt, unfazed by the dislocations created by Friday’s Supreme Court judgment over the situation in the state.

He pointed out that he has taken the strong decision to defend the interest of the state ‘even if it means paying the ‘supreme sacrifice’.

Gov. Fubara said: “People should know that because no matter how we have been fooled in this State it has gotten to a point where this State has decided to take its destiny by its own hands.

He emphasised that much as he doesn’t subscribe to violence, “when the time comes for us to take a decision, I will lead the cause for that decision. Let me say it again, I am not scared of anything, the worst that can happen is for me to leave the office.”

“Is it going to stop me from existing? So I am not bothered about that, but the right thing must be done, and said, when the opportunity is given to us.

The governor lamented that each time his administration tried to stabilize, a spanner would be thrown in its wheel of progress forcing it to start from the beginning. He appreciated the leaders who have stood by him from the onset, stating that he has not in anyway rewarded them for their support and sacrifice.

“But I will continue to thank you for supporting us even without getting anything. Supporting us, because you believe that it is the right thing to do for Rivers State. Let anybody not be deceived, there are faces today that will carry the symbol of some persons and it will be a curse in this State.”

Gov. Fubara urged the people to remain strong and fight gallantly to the end saying it is not about who will win but about standing for the right cause.

He said: “I want you to be in your highest spirit. It is not about who wins, it is about the glory and the honour of fighting gallantly. Being on the side of truth, not on the side of lies, because of cheap favour.

“I want to assure all our supporters, I know that the news that broke out on Friday must have dampened your spirit, brace up, what is ahead is more than what has just passed.”

According to him, “As humans I know you feel somehow but just relax God has our back, we are not resting on anybody but God only. I want to thank you for your support and assure you that if there is one person on the planet earth that will continue to stand by you I will be that person.

The governor assured the people of leading the State with honour, respect and integrity knowing that when he leaves office he may be required to answer for his actions someday and will be proud to answer to them.

Gov. Fubara said against the lies that there was no governance in the state, there “is legitimate and purpose-driven governance in Rivers State delivering dividends of democracy to the people”.

He noted that his government is genuine and not driven by selfish interest, adding that his government will continue to do the right things in the state.

The governor recalled that the staff quarters was in a dilapidated state and completely unhabitable when his government came on board but that he decided to add value in line with the mantra of his government.

He said: “We decided that our staff members can’t be living in uncomfortable places while I live in comfort. Why will I get efficiency from my workers if they are not happy, so the government decided to embark on this project. And I am happy that the contractor delivered it within the time limit.”

The governor further noted that “We are not after our stomach, we are after the joy of our people, that at the end of the day, what will count for us is the lives we have touched genuinely, the legacy we leave that will speak for us and open doors for our children, and our generations yet unborn.

“Having that in mind spurs us and forces me as a person, to stand on the side of right, to do good and stand on the side that even if I am called up tomorrow I should be bold to defend my actions. I am happy that we conceived this project, executed it, and by the grace of God we are dedicating it today to the glory of God.”

The governor commended leaders and good people of the state for their support and told them that his administration had lined up list of projects for inauguration before the Friday’s judgement.

“We are not going back on it. We must complete what we have already planned and we will add if need be to what we have already decided to do for our people. Let it be on record that the interest of Rivers State remains my priority and it is above every other thing, even if it means to pay the supreme sacrifice for it, I will not hesitate to do it”, he said.

Quoting from the Bible book of Philippians 3:18-19, Gov. Fubara said: “For as I have often told you before and now I tell you again, even with tears many live as enemies of the cross of Christ. Their destiny is destruction and their god is in their stomach, and their glory is in their shame. Their mind is set on earthly things only.”.

He added: “I want to say here today, and to assure everyone that has stood with us that our strength is not on earthly things, our strength is in the supreme being, that even when we fail here, assuming as being contemplated, our victory is assured.”

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Staff Government House, Hon. Edison Ehie commended Gov. FUBARA for considering the comfort of the staff of the Government House just as he has touched every sector in the State.

He assured him of the continuous support and loyalty of the Staff to ensure that his government succeeds.

On his part the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr. Chukwuma Ndudi Augustine while describing the project thanked the governor for his development initiatives. He said the quarters consist of 6 sets of 2-bedroom apartments, 11 one-bedrooms, 11 self-contain apartments, 11 boys quarters, 32 bed spaces in the Hostel A apartment and 30 bed spaces in the Hostel B apartment. Other facilities include a canteen, fitness center, mini basketball court, water tank and a 500kva generator.