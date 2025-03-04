Motor Dealers Association Calls For Unified Tax System In Rivers

The Chairman of Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria, (AMDON) Rivers State Chapter, Chief Sir, Christian Okoli, has passionately called on all the government agencies saddle with the responsibility of collecting various kinds of taxes to quickly harmonize such taxes to make things relatively easier for investors and businessmen operating in Rivers State.

The Chairman, made this assertion in his office in Port Harcourt while speaking with newsmen.

Though, not very happy about the level of multiplicity of taxation in the state, Chief Okoli noted that the state is not only safe for good investment; but very fertile for progressive business men and women because Gov Siminalayi Fubara, led government have created enabling environment for business to strive in the State.

“Rivers State is very safe for investment and the government is investment friendly”, he said.

According to the Chairman, Gov Siminalayi Fubara, has shown capacity as a peace, loving governor who wants the state to be peaceful.

He however, urged the governor not to be distracted as a result of seemingly ‘political war’ in the State.

He said the economic situation in the country presently, has made businesses difficult, especially when viewed in relation to unsteady fluctuation of Dollars in the country which is not healthy to business.

The Chairman however called on Federal Government of Nigeria and the President, Mr. Ahmad Bola Tinubu, to jettison some of his unproductive economic policies lack that human face and human milk, and noted that the essence of every government and act of governance, is to make the citizens very happy and not sad.

He however, urged the members of his Association to always exhibit high degree of integrity and honesty in the course of their business and dealings with public.

He rebunked the rumour that some of his Association members often indulge in buying stolen cars from hoodilums, refurbish the cars and sale to innocent members of the public. “If any member is found in this acts, the leadership of the Association under my Watch, would not hesitant to arrest such member and quickly hand him over to law enforcement agency for prosecution”, he said.