Ogoni Leaders Endorse Dialogue with Federal Government, Urge Unity Among Stakeholders

Ogoni leaders, representing various communities, sectors and stakeholders, have unequivocally endorsed the ongoing dialogue with the Federal Government, urging all Ogoni people to set aside their differences and unite in support of this historic process. This process aims to address the region’s long-standing developmental challenges, environmental concerns, and economic empowerment aspirations.

In a historic gathering, of hundreds of Ogoni people from all walks of live and communities converged at the MOSOP Peace and Freedom Centre in Bori, Ogoni, on February 8, 2025.

The congress was a direct response to the recent visit by an Ogoni delegation to the Presidency, where they engaged in dialogue with President Bola Tinubu.

This meeting marked a significant step in addressing the concerns of the Ogoni people and fostering sustainable peace and development in the region.

The Ogoni people have long been advocating for environmental justice, economic empowerment, and development, and this dialogue process is seen as a crucial step towards achieving these goals.

The congress according to an address read by Arch Bishop Ignatius Kattey, acknowledged the government’s swift response to confidence-building measures, including the establishment of a federal university, infrastructure development, affirmative action, and budgetary interventions.

As stated in the resolution, “We acknowledge with gratitude the prompt actions taken by the government in response to the confidence-building measures requests presented by our delegation…

Particularly the signing into law of the Federal University of Environmental Technology in Ogoni, the fast-tracking of the completion of the critical road project from Eleme junction to Onne junction, the implementation of affirmative action in the employment of Ogoni sons and daughters in key federal institutions, and the inclusion of key Ogoni projects in the current national budget.”

The congress also reaffirmed its support for the ongoing dialogue process, expressing confidence in the facilitators’ ability to ensure fairness, inclusivity, and transparency. As the resolution emphasized, “The Congress of Ogoni People fully supports the ongoing dialogue process between the Ogoni people and the Federal Government…

We believe that continued engagement and constructive discussions will lead to lasting solutions that will benefit our people and future generations.”

The Ogoni people were urged to unite in support of the dialogue process, embracing unity and cooperation for the greater good of their land. As the resolution concluded,

“We call on all Ogoni sons and daughters, regardless of political, ethnic, or ideological differences, to unite in support of this dialogue process… This is a defining moment for Ogoni land, and our collective effort is necessary to achieve meaningful progress.”

Former MOSOP President Barr. Ledum Mitee summarized the key points outlined by Arch Bishop Ignatius Kattey, emphasizing the importance of the ongoing dialogue between the Ogoni people and the Federal Government.

Mitee highlighted the importance of unity among stakeholders, acknowledging the government’s swift response to confidence-building measures, including the establishment of a federal university, infrastructure development, affirmative action, and budgetary interventions.

He also reiterated the need for continued engagement and constructive discussions to achieve lasting solutions that benefit the Ogoni people and future generations.

In his goodwill message the senator representing Rivers Southeast Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Barinaadaa Mpigi urged the Ogoni people to unite in support of the dialogue process and remain peaceful and law abiding in other to benefit all the good things that’s coming to Ogoniland.

He also urged the people to ignore any action that will sabotage the development that’s coming to Ogoniland. The senator representing Rivers South-East also assures Ogoni people of his continuous commitment to the development and well-being’s of his people.

His Imperial Majesty, King Dr. Baridam Suanu Timothy Yormaadam, the Gbenemene of Ancient Bangha Kingdom, debunked rumors that the federal government plans to exploit oil in Ogoniland during a recent event. Instead, he emphasized that the government is focused on reconciliation for past injustices against the Ogoni people.

King Baridam expressed his happiness about the Ogoni people’s readiness for economic rebirth, evident in the massive turnout at the event.

He attributed the potential success of this initiative to the unity among the political class, the four local government chairmen, and the overwhelming support of over 80% of Ogonis. King Baridam advised the people to remain patient, unite, and work together towards a common goal.

Hon. Martins Nwigbo, Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, who spoke on behalf of the Ogoni Council chairmen, expressing satisfaction with the outcome of the Congress.

He noted that the agreement to hold town hall meetings in various local government areas was a great step forward, and that they were ready to collaborate with the committee as events unfolded.

Nwigbo praised the committee’s commitment to engaging with the Ogoni people, saying, “We are impressed that the committee has agreed to hold town hall meetings in our local government areas.

This shows that they are genuinely interested in hearing our concerns and working with us to find solutions.”

Nwigbo also passed a vote of confidence in the committee members, citing their impressive track record and reputation in society. “We have every confidence that this committee will succeed in its mission,” he said.

“They have a deep understanding of the issues affecting our communities, and they have the expertise and experience to help us find solutions.”

He expressed optimism about the committee’s potential for success and urged the Ogoni people to cooperate with them to ensure their success. “We must work together to achieve our goals,” Nwigbo said.

“We must be united in our pursuit of justice, equality, and prosperity for our people.”