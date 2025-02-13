I Regret Campaigning For Tinubu In 2023 – APC Chieftain

Kano-based politician and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alhaji Abdulmajid Dan Bilki Commander, has expressed deep regret over his decision to campaign for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu during the 2023 general election.

According to a report by Daily Trust, Commander stated that based on the performance indicators evident to all Nigerians, President Tinubu has failed many of those who voted for him in 2023.

He admitted that he has never felt such regret in his life as he does now regarding his support for President Tinubu.

“It pains me, but it is the truth, and the truth must be told. I am an active member of the APC, but I must acknowledge that Nigeria’s administration under the APC has let Nigerians down. As someone who dedicated his time and resources to convincing people to support the party, I must openly state my regret for my actions,” he said.

Commander noted that as a representative of the masses, he must seek their forgiveness, as the promises he made on behalf of the APC-led government remain unfulfilled.

He explained that Nigerians are currently suffering, and their expectations from the APC government have not been met. “Nigerians are hungry and angry. Their security is not assured, governance is lopsided, and many cannot afford two square meals a day,” he lamented.