Dr Beredugo Is My Strong Ally, Says Gov Fubara

…Donates N50m For Building of Cathedral Church of St. Luke, Nembe

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has described his Principal Secretary, Dr. Ayebaesin Jacob Beredugo as one of the strongest and dependable allies in his administration.

Speaking during the funeral service of late Madam Ayebadieye Edward Igbeta, mother of Dr. Beredugo at the Cathedral Church of St Luke in Nembe Town on Thursday, Governor Fubara lauded Dr. Beredugo for his unwavering support for his administration.

The governor praised his Principal Secretary, emphasizing the pivotal role he has played in the administration towards a prosperous Rivers State.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Rivers State, we are here to support our brother, Beredugo, in particular.

“He has been one man that has supported our government. He is a principal officer to my government, and he is a very strong ally. We are here as the government to show that in this difficult time, we stand with him.

“We know that there is no consolation here. I can feel the weight of this loss, especially the loss of a mother”, Governor Fubara stated.

Underscoring the bond he had with Dr. Beredugo, Governor Fubara narrated: “I attended an event, and in the course of the programme, it was a funeral, and somebody said, ‘Let the thing that brought us here, let it bring us again.’ People shouted, ‘Stop that, stop that.’

“But in this particular event, while we are here to celebrate our mother, I think the church will wish for us to come again. But I want to tell the church that we are not going to come here again for burial. We are going to come back for any other thing.”

The governor emphasized the importance of resilience in times of grief, urging Dr. Beredugo to find solace in his faith.

He said: “But we want to drive his mind to the good book. It is the Lord that gave, and it is the Lord that took. And He takes for a reason. We live in a corrupt world, and when you are a saint in the world, when you praise the Almighty and believes that He doesn’t want you to be corrupted, He will take away your soul to a better place, where death is no more.”

The Governor decried the current condition of the cathedral where the funeral service held and committed the support of the Rivers State Government to ensure the completion of the building in memory of late Mama Ayebadieye Edward Igbeta

“We have been made to understand that the Cathedral needs strong support. We are willing to support the completion of the Cathedral. We will support the building in memory of Mama with the sum of N50million”

Delivering the sermon on the topic; “Hope in the face of death”, Bishop of the Diocese of Western Izon, Rt. Rev. Victor Okporu, said those who are confidently expecting positive future must also believe in Jesus Christ, repent of their sins, and be prepared to spend eternity with Him.

Reading the biography of the late Madam Ayebadieye Edward Igbeta, brother of the decreased, Mr Godwin Ekine, said his late sister was an embodiment of love, care, peaceful and kind-hearted, and touched lives through her generosity and compassion.

The church was filled with emotion as Dr. Beredugo stood before the congregation, his voice shaking, as he sang Gone with No Words of Farewell.

Many wiped away tears, touched by the pain in his voice. Halfway through the song, his wife, overwhelmed with emotion, walked to the altar and stood beside him, offering silent support as he tearfully sang.

When Dr. Beredugo began Last Goodbye, his sorrow grew even stronger, his words full of the farewell he never got to say. Quiet sobs could be heard across the church, and even the strongest bowed their heads, moved by his love and grief.

When he finished singing, the church fell into deep silence, including Governor Fubara, broken only by whispered prayers.

Friends and well-wishers from Bayelsa, Rivers and Delta states, some of whom shared fun memories of the late matriarch, were later hosted to a funeral reception at King Koko’s Square in Nembe Town.

Also at the burial were the State Deputy Governor, Prof Ngozi Odu; Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Oko-Jumbo; member representing Ikwerre/Emohua Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Boniface Emerengwa; and Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Edison Ehie.

Others are Head of Service, Dr George Nwaeke; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dagogo Israel Iboroma, SAN, Dr Tamunosis Gogo-Jaja; Chief Hanny Woko; Amaopusenibo Fubara Hart; Chief Theodore Georgewill; Dr. Emma Okah, Chief Okah; Chief Mike Elechi; Chief Dr. Shadrack Akalokwu; members of the State Executive Council; Special Advisers; top politicians, leaders and stakeholders in the State; among others.