Gokana Chairman Illuminates Communities With Solar Streetlights

The Chairman of Gokana Local Government, Hon. Monday Dumiye, on Monday 27, January 2025 at Kpor, marked his 100 days in office by inaugurating a solar street light project, a significant milestone in his administration’s efforts to promote security, economic growth, and improve the overall quality of life for residents.

In his speech, the Chairman expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Governor of Rivers State, saying “I want to specially thank the Governor of Rivers state whom God have used to liberate Rivers people… Gokana is also liberated for greatness.” He emphasized the Governor’s support has enabled his administration to undertake various projects for the benefit of Gokana’s people, demonstrating the state government’s commitment to the development of the region.

The Chairman stated the importance of the solar street light project, stating it has transformed nighttime experiences in Gokana. He noted that areas like Kpoobie junction, previously plagued by criminal activities at night, are now safe and secure. “I urge the paramount rulers and youth to ensure that this signature project is not vandalized… to continue the criminal lifestyle that has been our past,” he cautioned, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in maintaining the project.

Commissioner for Power, Rivers State, Hon. Prince Solomon Eke, commended the Chairman’s efforts, attributing his success to his experience. The Commissioner assured residents that Gokana is in safe hands, thanks to the Chairman’s dedication. He also acknowledged the Chairman’s efforts in empowering the youth, noting that his administration has been working to address the issue of youth entitlement. As the Chairman noted, “The youths should tell me what they want, but their entitlement mentality is a problem… they want their names to be on the payroll.” The Chairman’s administration has been working to provide alternative solutions, such as skill acquisition programs and economic empowerment initiatives.

The solar street light project is part of the Chairman’s broader vision for Gokana’s development. The project aims to provide 24-hour lighting for major streets and roads, enhancing security and promoting economic activities. The Chairman’s administration has also been working to improve infrastructure, including roads, healthcare facilities, and education infrastructure.

The Rivers State Government has set a goal to provide 24-hour electricity, and the Gokana executive chairman is committed to achieving this vision. Furthermore, efforts are underway to connect Ogoni to the national grid, ensuring a brighter future for the region. The Chairman’s administration is also exploring alternative energy sources, including solar and wind power, to provide sustainable energy solutions for Gokana’s residents.