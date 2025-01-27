Khana Council Boss Unveils Ambitious Plan for New Bori City

Khana Council Boss, Hon. Martins Nwigbo, has unveiled a groundbreaking plan to create a new city in Bori, designed to become a thriving industrial hub for Ogoni.

Presenting his scorecard for the first 100 days of his administration at a media parley On Monday 27, January 2025 at Khana council chairman’s lodged Bori, the headquarters of Khana local government area, Hon. Nwigbo announced his vision for New Bori City, which aims to transform disputed lands between Kor, Kpong, and Wiiyakara into a vibrant economic zone.

According to the chairman, said that this innovative project promises to boost job creation, revenue generation, and improve the overall quality of life for the people of Bori. “I’m preparing to launch New Bori City, aiming to unlock hectares of disputed land between Kor, Kpong, and Wiiyakara, and add value to their properties. By developing these hectares into industrial hubs, I envision a thriving community where people can live, work, and stimulate job creation and revenue growth, ultimately benefiting our people.”

On the issues of electricity the Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, said that he has fulfilled his electioneering campaign promise to provide electricity to Bori, which he described as the flagship of Ogoni people. He further reiterated that during his campaign, he discovered that Bori was plagued by darkness, prompting him to vow to bring light to the community.

“Growing up in Bori, I was disheartened to discover during my electioneering campaign that the area, being the flagship of the Ogoni people, lacked electricity. I made a promise to the people that I would provide them with light, and I am committed to keeping that promise. To this end, I have delivered five transformers, with more on the way. The impact is already being felt, as life has returned to normal in Bori, with small-scale businesses springing up and people enjoying the benefits of electricity. In addition to providing electric transformers and reconnecting the area to the national grid, I have also installed streetlights on Hospital Road in Bori. This has transformed the area into a source of pride for our community. By the time we complete our projects, Khana Local Government Area will be great again.”

In line with his education policy Khana Council Chairman Hon. Martins Nwigbo said that he has launched the education initiative of distributing 2,000 exercise books, renovating a primary school, and building a new one, in line with Rivers State Government’s policy to renovate all public schools in the area.

“Every Khana child is entitled to free compulsory education.” I have achieved this by printing 2000 exercise books, renovating the primary school in Sogho, and building a brand-new primary school in Bunu Bagha. I am committed to driving the education policy of the Rivers State Government, led by Sir Siminalayi Fubara, which includes renovating all public schools in Khana Local Government Area.

While reeling out his achievement on security and why Khana local government area has been relatively peaceful, the chairman said that his administration has made significant strides in addressing insecurity in the region, successfully engaging with troubled communities, arresting kidnapping perpetrators with community assistance, and establishing a security post and accommodations to prevent further vandalism and theft. Furthermore, he noted that these efforts have helped to build on the peace established through their deliberate policies, leading to a safer and more secure environment for all.

“When we assumed office in October, we faced a significant challenge due to the high rate of insecurity that had plagued the region for years. However, we were determined to restore peace and stability, and we successfully engaged with troubled communities, sensitizing them to the importance of peace and coexistence. Thankfully, they heeded my words, and we have seen a remarkable transformation in the region.

“Just a few days ago, upon receiving information about a kidnapping incident in Eleme, we worked swiftly with the community’s help and apprehended the perpetrators. This swift action is a testament to the effectiveness of our community-based approach to security, which has enabled us to build trust and partnerships with local residents.

“We have continued to build upon the peace established through our deliberate policies, which include the establishment of a robust security framework, community engagement and sensitization, and economic empowerment programs. Prior to our arrival, and even initially after we took office, the area was heavily vandalized, with critical infrastructure destroyed or damaged. However, we have worked tirelessly to rebuild and restore these facilities, including the construction of a new security post and accommodations.

“Furthermore, we have implemented a range of initiatives aimed at promoting economic growth and development in the region. These include the provision of support to local businesses, the establishment of vocational training programs, and the creation of job opportunities through infrastructure development projects. Our goal is to create a prosperous and peaceful region, where residents can live and thrive without fear of violence or insecurity.

“Overall, we are proud of the progress we have made, and we remain committed to continuing our efforts to build a safer, more secure, and more prosperous future for all residents of the region.”.he said.

On human capacity development and job creation, he said that expert are engaged to train them and urge the youth to change their ways of life and engage in meaning skills. “We are committed to engaging with our people, particularly the youth, who are eager to learn and earn a living. To achieve this, we are bringing in experts to initiate skill acquisition programs, providing training and retraining to empower them to become self-sufficient.

“The biggest challenge we face today is the youth. Unfortunately, many of those apprehended at crime scenes are young people, driven by hunger and a sense of entitlement. Their lack of self-discipline and responsibility is a significant concern.

“I urge the youth to express their needs and aspirations, but their entitlement mentality is a hindrance. They expect to have their names on the payroll without putting in the necessary effort. Currently, I support over 500 youths, but I intend to phase out this support. Instead, I encourage them to acquire skills and explore alternative means of earning a living.

“It is essential for the youth to change their behavior and attitude. Rather than solely demanding rights, they should be willing to contribute and take ownership of their lives. Even when presented with free projects that offer benefits, they often make unreasonable demands, seeking what they term “matching ground.” the chairman stated.