Gov. Sim Fubara, Glory Reign And The New Dawn

By Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo

The theme of this year’s “Glory Reign”of the Salvation Ministries:”A NEW DAWN”was a fascinating eye-opener. It jolted me back to reality.

Political activities were beginning together momentum in 2021 ahead of the 2023 elections. I heard a voice that said to me “Imọlẹ”. It was loud and clear. Iwasn’t sleeping or dreaming. I was alone. It was in Yoruba. It was in November 2021.

“Imọlẹ” means “light”. It means” illumination”. It means “daybreak”. It connotes “newness”, “fresh beginning”-A New Dawn.

I considered the voice divine and vowed to support the birth of a New Dawn in Rivers State. Consequently, I began the “Rivers New Dawn” campaign on social media. I shouted like one in the wilderness: Aeleera! Ozulem! Ibite! Ibiam! These are words in Ogoni, Ikwerre. Kalabari and Ibani that mean “Enough is Enough”.

I wrote along letter to former Governor Amaechi and Governor Wike captioned “We are at the threshold of a New Dawn”. I warned them that if they decide to stand against the strong wave of change, the Rivers New Dawn will happen despite them.

I addressed Rivers people in an article captioned “Aeleera! Ozulem! Ibite! Ibiam!”. I wondered why they were strangely silent. I urged them to say “Enough is Enough”.

I spoke to Rivers youths in an article captioned “Arise O Rivers youths”. I asked them to stop promoting the cause of their oppressors on social media. I urged them to organize themselves and channel their energies to usher in a New Dawn.

I wrote so many articles. I was still writing when the Devil appeared on the political scene and took Rivers State hostage.

The Devil violently coerced the political parties and restricted the rights of people to participate freely in the electoral process. He issued Executive Orders, unleashed vengeance and disregarded all the laws and the Constitution. He repressed, oppressed, persecuted and prosecuted opponents.

How suddenly can a dream be dashed! How swiftly can hopes evaporate into the air! The hope of a Rivers New Dawn has been brought to a sudden end even before it sprouted. So it seemed.

I was angry and extremely disappointed. The Devil had thwarted the birth of the Rivers New Dawn. So I thought.

When Sir. Siminalayi Fubara Was Declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Rivers State; my anger hit the ceiling.

I wrote an article captioned “This was not the plan of God for Rivers State”. I said that the children of perdition had killed the Rivers New Dawn. Agents of the Devil had thwarted God’s purpose for the state.

I heard the voice very clearly. It said “Imọlẹ”. I wrote about it, shouted about it but I couldn’t recognize the change when it came because of how it came and because of the role the Devil played in it.

I forgot that “God moves in a mysterious way, His wonders to perform”. I forgot that” the ways of God are not the ways of man”. I forgot the scripture that says” verily I say unto you, this generation shall not pass, till these things be fulfilled”.

The Rivers New Dawn crept in upon us like a thief in the night while we were still looking up at the sky for a messiah. Even those who voted and supported SIM did not know that they were birthing a New Dawn. They only obeyed Pharaoh.

Rivers people did not know that God was raising a Moses in the household of Pharaoh, who had been with them since the days in Obio/Akpor. He kept the books and was loved by all.

God allowed the Devil to move in the same direction with Him, although with a different intention. God allowed Evil and Good to work together for the good of Rivers State just as “All things work together for the good of those who love God”

Not many knew that we had crossed the Red Sea until Pharaoh began to scream about “structure” and the loud deafening groaning and wailing of drowning Assembly men and Council Chairmen filled the air.

Our song has since changed: Rivers first,100% increase in IGR, evenly spread development, roads and bridges running through the mangroves, tra-la-la,tra-la-la.

Thank you, Pastor David Ibiyeomie of the Salvation Ministries, for the theme of this year’s “Glory Reign”.-A NEW DAWN.

It may mean different things to different people, but it was, for me, a confirmation of the voice that I heard in 2021. The birth of a Rivers New Dawn.

Rivers people heard you loud and clear when you declared that “anyone that tries to unseat us shall lose his own seat”. Aword is enough for the wise.

Thank you Governor Siminalayi Fubara. You may have been thrown into the New Dawn accidentally. You may not have planned to be a liberator but so was Moses too.

May the Rivers New Dawn find fuller expression under your administration. May you continue to be a blessing to Rivers people.

HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY

Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo

28/01/25