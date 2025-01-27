Fubara @ 50: 50 Garlands To A Man Of Wisdom, Political Strategist, Silent Achiever And God’s Tool For The Restoration For Rivers State.

By Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze,

“….The APC Chief said the election of Gov. Fubara is still a mystery as people who were used to get him elected had no idea the mandate God gave him and are yet to understand the force behind their ill actions which have forced them out of the way to allow like-minds surround the Governor to help him achieve the divine mandate.

The same way the Devil would not have orchestrated the killing of Jesus through Judas if he knew that Christ would be King and Saviour of mankind, is the same way Chief Nyesom Wike, erstwhile Governor of Rivers State and Incumbent Minister of FCT and his cohorts would not have made any effort towards the emergence of Fubara if they had known that he would be used as a tool to restore the Glory of God in Rivers State. ,…”

Erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has extended a warm felicitation to the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara as he clocks 50, January 28, 2025.

Sir Siminalayi Fubara was born on 28 January 1975 in Opobo Town, Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Rivers State. Prior to his ascension to the office of Governor in May of 2023, he served as Accountant general of Rivers State.

In a statement made available to the media, Chief Eze said, joining the class of Golden Jubilee’ is a huge milestone in ones life which should be treasured with utmost gratitude to God despite the frailties of human nature and the uncertainties that accompany the checkered journey of life.

Describing the Governor as a personification of courage with a rare touch of grace, Eze said it was purely the orchestration of God that Fubara should be Governor to restore the lost glory of Rivers State and to teach men of His capability to use anybody as an instrument to achieve His divine plan for any people.

The APC Chief said the election of Gov. Fubara is still a mystery as people who were used to get him elected had no idea the mandate God gave him and are yet to understand the force behind their ill actions which have forced them out of the way to allow like-minds surround the Governor to help him achieve the divine mandate.

The same way the Devil would not have orchestrated the killing of Jesus through Judas if he knew that Christ would be King and Saviour of mankind, is the same way Chief Nyesom Wike, erstwhile Governor of Rivers State and Incumbent Minister of FCT and his cohorts would not have made any effort towards the emergence of Fubara if they had known that he would be used as a tool to restore the Glory of God in Rivers State.

Eze commended the gamut of multi-sectorial achievements recorded by the Governor for the state and her people within a short period, blocking financial leakages deliberately created by his predecessor to divert the common patrimony, and improving the revenue of the state.

“With all the great feats accomplished by this man of wisdom and uncommon Visionary, I wish to join thousands of his admirers and associates to celebrate him on this auspicious day of his birthday.”

While wishing the Governor the best ahead as he continues to lead the state to greater heights, Eze called on Rivers people to continue to support the Governor in his effort to restore the lost reputation of the state as Treasure Base of the Nation.

Happy Golden Jubilee to the Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara. Congratulations!

Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, is an APC Chieftain, member of APC Legacy Projects Media Team & former National Publicity Secretary, nPDP