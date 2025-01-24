Jerusalem Pilgrimage Returnee Slumps, Dies

Tragedy occurred in Lagos State, when a Pastor, Magistrate Olasanmi Ogunkanmi, 58, suddenly, slumped and died the night after returning from a three-week holy pilgrimage in Jerusalem, Israel.

It was gathered that late Magistrate Ogunkanmi, performed his last pilgrimage exercise to Jerusalem with the first batch of Lagos pilgrims, before his sudden death on January 1, 2025, reports Saturday Vanguard.

The deceased, who worked at Ikeja Magistrate Court, was described as “gentle, humble and amiable fellow” who performed his job excellently well while alive.

“Adegbite, was filled with excitement and satisfaction on his return on 1st January, 2025 when suddenly, God called him home,” a staff at Ikeja Magistrate told our correspondent.

However, there were conflicting reports as to the cause of death. While it was gathered that he suddenly slumped and died on the fateful night at his residence, another source said he slept off peacefully that night but never woke up again.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, NCPC Bishop Stephen Adegbite has paid a condolence visit to the widow of late Ogunkanmi at their Ikorodu residence in Lagos yesterday, Friday, January 17, 2025.

Adegbite, expressed heartfelt sympathy with the young widow, over the sudden, shocking demise of Magistrate Ogunkanmi.

He urged her to have faith in God and be rest assured that the deceased has gone to rest in the bosom of his maker.

According to Adegbite, “It was not an accident that late Magistrate Ogunkanmi died the night he successfully returned from performing holy pilgrimage in Jerusalem. The occurrence makes his death providential.”

Your husband lived a well fulfilled life on earth, it is therefore not how long one lives on earth that matters but how well.”

He prayed that the Good Lord will certainly comfort the family at this moment of their bereavement.

Adegbite, therefore, assured her of the support of the commission for a successful burial of the worthy JP of the commission and a Pilgrimage Ambassador of Nigeria.

The NCPC boss had earlier visited his family residence in Kado, Abuja last Monday where he commiserated with his family members. The remains of late Magistrate Ogunkanmi will be committed to mother earth on February 7, 2025 in Lagos after a Service of Songs on February 6, 2025