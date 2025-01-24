Emohua Council Chairman Restates Commitment To Security Of Lives In LGA

The Executive Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Chief David Omereji has restarted his unwavering commitment to security of lives and property in the LGA.

Addressing Legionaries during this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at Emohua, headquarters of the lga, David Omereji praised Governor Siminialayi Fubara for his unrelenting assistance in the maintenance of a peaceful atmosphere in Emohua LGA.

He said through the assistance of the Governor, insecurity that used to be a major challenge in the area, especially along the East-West road has been reduced drastically.

The Emohua Council Chairman said our fallen heroes deserve to be honored in view of the supreme sacrifices made in various world wars and the Nigerian Civil war.

“Today, we are gathered here to the solemn National event annually observed to honour and salute the memory of the fallen heroes and heroines of our Armed Forces whose trenchant blood were let out to water seeds of our National Freedom, liberty and development, so that we could live in peace and togetherness as a people.

Whilst we extoll the immense contributions made by our fallen war veterans and the pains suffered by their various families since their heroic exit in the course of National assignment, we also make bold to acknowledge and pay tributes to the enormous sacrifices made by those men and women of our Armed Forces and other security agencies for their numerous security operations within Nigeria in the on-going fight against insurgency, terrorism, armed banditry, armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and other blood-letting crimes committed in various parts of our country, and even on the East-west and other roads traversing our LGA and within our communities, the Chairman noted.

Chief Omereji while assuring that his administration would continue to give priority attention to the welfare of members of Nigerian Legion and families of departed Armed Forces personnel, he announced the approval of 12million naira as Empowerment package for the Nigerian legion and families of fallen heroes and office accommodation as soon as construction work on the council secretariat building is completed.

He described Governor Siminialayi Fubara as another civilian veteran who cared for the well-being of Rivers people and has been fighting for the Liberation of the State through the rule of law.

According to David Omereji, “As your professional forebears laid down their lives as a show of ultimate patriotism in the military crusades of the 1st and 2nd World wars, and even in the Nigeria Civil War, in order to liberate the world and those of us in Nigeria, I am happy to inform you that we have another civilian veteran.

This man is a veteran in taking adequate care of the welfare and wellbeing of his Rivers people.

This person is no other than the ever performing Governor of Rivers State, Sir, Sim Fubara. Since May 29th, 2023, our darling Governor Fubara has been fighting, though nor with arms, but is armed with the Rule of Law and the Constitution in liberating Rivers State people and residents alike, from the shackles and manacles of near-totalitarianism, despotism, self-seeking and greedy political tendencies, to enthrone a liberal democracy saturated with a legion of democratic dividends”.

Earlier the Secretary of the Council, Jude Obodo Chukwu said the event is significant as it marked the remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives for the unity of the country.

In his address Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Emohua branch, Chimezie Ekuhule thanked Governor Siminialayi Fubara for his attention to the welfare of Legionaries and family members of fallen heroes and appealed to the Chairman of Emohua local government to provide them with office accommodation and empowerment, the two requests the Chairman approved. High points of the event were parade by members of the Nigerian legion and laying of wreaths by the Council Chairman, Chief David Omereji, his Vice, Hon Patience Ebere, the Chairman of Nigerian Legion, Emohua, branch, Chimerezie Ekuhule , among others.