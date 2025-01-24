Take Advantage Of Sen Mbata’s Emergence As Ohaneze Ndigbo PG, Glory Emeh Tells Ikwerre People

As the dust over the emergence of Senator John Azuta Mbata, an indigene of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State as President – General of Ohaneze Ndigbo is yet to settle, Ikwerre people, at home and abroad, have been assured that they have nothing to lose in the adventure that may turn out to be beneficial at the end of the day.

This assurance was given by a political strategist, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh, while reacting to the recent emergence of Senator John Azuta Mbata as President – General of Ohaneze Ndigbo. He rather urged Ikwerre people to learn to be more adventurous going forward, in order to see and take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

The former Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, who is also a proud son of Ikwerre ethnic nationality, faulted those who are opposed to the emergence of Senator Mbata, arguing that the development is beneficial to Ikwerre and Rivers people, and should therefore be commended, and not condemned.

Barr. Emeh, who also holds a Doctorate Degree in Political Science (politics and governance), and a former commissioner for transport and aviation in Rivers State, insisted that there was nothing wrong in the involvement and emergence of his kinsman, Senator Mbata, as President – General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

He recalled that prominent from. Ikwerre and Rivers State such as Dr. Obi Wali, Senate Minority leader at a time; Chief Emma Aguma, former minister; Chief C.C. Nwuche, former senior police officer etc. had, at different times, served as president- general, secretary – general, treasurer etc in Ohaneze, and that available records also show that their association with Ohaneze Ndigbo proved to be beneficial.

The traditional title holder of Badu Oha Omekwa Eli Anya Emohua Kembom, further explained that, Senator Mbata, who is a new generation ikwerre political leader, is following in the footsteps of his forefathers and leaders, and should therefore be commended, and not condemned.

“Senator Mbata, being President- General of Ohaneze Ndigbo has not changed anything, and does not make Ikwerre Igbo.

“We are not losing anything by Ikwerre man being President – General of Ohaneze.Those who served in the past did so for one good reason or the other, and the objectives were achieved.

“Let us therefore support the Ikwerre born President – General of Ohaneze Ndigbo so that the dividends of that decision can come to Ikwerre land and the entire Rivers State.

“In this connection, I wish to commend the governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for demonstrating a good understanding of the dynamics of Nigerian politics in the 21st century, and for taking the right steps at the right times to protect the interest of Rivera State.

“I am proud that Senator Azuta Mbata took this decision, and call on Ikwerre and entire Rivers people to appreciate the importance of this bold step, and support the Senator to succeed”, he emphasized. Chief Emeh thus urged Ikwerre people to go about their businesses, network and be more adventurous in order to take advantage of technological and other developments in the world, and not be bothered by the igbo or not Igbo controversy.