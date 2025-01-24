100 Days In Office: Omuma Chairman Begins Construction Of LG Hotels In Ebieri

The Executive Chairman of Omuma Local Government Area, Hon. Promise Reginald has announced the award of a contract for the construction of an ultra modern Omuma Local Government Hotels in Ebieri, the headquarter of the council.

Hon. Reginald disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Thursday while reeling out the achievements of his administration to mark his 100 days in office.

According to the Chairman, the construction of the hotel will promote and boost tourism and enhance revenue generation in the local government area.

Hon. Reginald also disclosed plans of the council to organize an Omuma Local Government Economic Summit as a way to rejuvenate and revolutionize the revenue generation of the local government area.

The Omuma Chairman stated that within its few days in office, the administration has completed some roads and other Infrastructural projects while works on the Ebieri Market project located in Ward 1 in the local government would be completed in few weeks time. He explained that a health care center has been established within the market to cater for the health needs of the people.

The Council boss also stated that another hospital projects being built by the Council was ongoing in the Ward 2 which he said would be delivered within the next eight months adding that the State Government has promised to assist and expand the scope of the project.

The chairman further disclosed that the Council provided free buses to ferry Omuma indigenes home for the Christmas while N1m each was given to selected small business owners on monthly basis to assist them in boosting their businesses.

Hon Reginald pointed out that the Council has constituted a committee headed by Dr. Bigman Nwala to organize the selection of 10 best overall students in Omuma whose education would be sponsored by the Council from their first year to completion of their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), adding that his administration also plans to sponsor at least three Omuma indigenes for overseas scholarship in specialized disciplines in Medicine and other areas. “We have given free JAMB forms to 100 students to assist them in seeking for admissions into Nigerian universities,” he added.

Other major empowerments undertaken by the Council, the Chairman stated include the distribution of 28 cars and mini buses to some staff of the Council and individuals to assist in the mobility of staff members and as well boost the income of the benefiting individuals.

Hon Reginald who listed three specific sectoral areas on roads, education and health for which Rivers State Government has promised to intervene and assist the Council to execute, lauded the people of Omuma for the massive support to Governor Siminilaiye Fubara administration and the Council. He assured residents of Omuma of his administration’s commitment to the welfare and security of the people, stressing that unlike the previous administration, adequate security measures have been taken to tackle any arising security challenges in the area. “Omuma is peaceful and we have no opposition in Omuma”, the Chairman declared.