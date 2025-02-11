Tinubu Receives Kudos From Former AD Ally In Rivers, Chief Nwielaghi For Commitment To Development Of Ogoni

Chief Dr. Mike Nwielaghi, the former Rivers State chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and current Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Ogoni Trust Fund, Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, has expressed confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to the development of Ogoniland.

The chairman Board of Trustees HYPREP expressed his confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to the development and cleanup of Ogoniland on Saturday, February 8, 2025, while leading hundreds of his kinsmen to the peace and dialogue meeting at the renowned Peace and Freedom Centre in Bori.

According to the revered Ogoni leader and community leader, President Tinubu’s past experiences working alongside Ogoni leaders have equipped him with a deep understanding of the community’s struggles.

“President Tinubu has a deep understanding of the Ogoni people’s struggles, having been an ally to our leaders in the past,” Chief Mike noted.

He emphasized that this understanding is crucial in addressing the unique challenges faced by the Ogoni people, including environmental degradation, poverty, and lack of infrastructure.

The former AD chairman and ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu praised President Tinubu’s administration for engaging with the community in a democratic manner, rather than relying on force or power.

“We thank the federal government; we thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because they are not coming with the force of power and the force of government, and they are discussing with the people in a democratic manner,” Chief Mike said.

He commended the government’s willingness to listen to the concerns of the Ogoni people and to work with them in finding solutions to their problems. This approach, he believes, is essential in building trust and fostering a sense of ownership among the Ogoni people.

The first class law graduate from the famous Rivers State University Portharcourt also highlighted the government’s commitment to the Ogoni people, citing the establishment of the University of Environment, the completion of the East-West road, and the possibility of creating a new state for the Ogoni people.

These projects, he noted, have the potential to transform the lives of the Ogoni people and to provide them with opportunities for economic growth and development.

He also acknowledged the government’s efforts to clean up the environment and to restore the damaged ecosystem in Ogoniland.

He expressed his gratitude to the government for its support and commitment to the Ogoni people.

The Knight of St Mulumba of Roman Catholic Church also urged the Ogoni people to unite behind the President’s vision for their development, advising them to “bury the hatchet” and cooperate with the federal government’s efforts to resume oil production in Ogoniland.

“I call on Ogonis to bury the hatchet… everyone cannot be in the state house at the same time,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation in achieving the desired goals and in ensuring that the Ogoni people benefit from the government’s initiatives. Chief Mike also advised the Ogoni people to be patient and to trust the government’s commitment to their development.

The federal government has also been commended for its financial contributions to the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in Ogoniland. Chief Mike Nwielaghi clarified that the federal government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), is the largest contributor to the project.

He noted that the government’s financial support has been crucial in enabling HYPREP to carry out its mandate and to provide relief to the Ogoni people.

Dr. Mike Nwielaghi also acknowledged the contributions of other partners, including Shell, AGIP, and Total, and expressed his gratitude to them for their support.

To ensure the continuation of HYPREP’s projects, Chief Mike Nwielaghi who was also a member of the finance committee of the 2023 Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) suggested that the federal government should allocate funds through the budget process, allowing for yearly allocations through the Ministry of Environment or as grants and donations as parts of the low hanging fruits that can be easily sorted out.

He emphasized the importance of sustainable funding in ensuring that HYPREP’s projects are completed and that the Ogoni people continue to benefit from them. Chief Mike also assured Mr. President of frugal and effective utilisations of funds allocated to HYPREP , and that the project’s implementation is transparent and accountable of every Kobo received.

As part of the low-hanging fruits, the renowned educationist has emphasized the need for sustainable funding for the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in Ogoniland.

He highlighted that HYPREP is currently executing over 130 projects, including a center of excellence, power supply, specialist hospitals in Kpite, cottage hospitals in Buan, livelihood programs, reticulation water supply, shoreline protection, mangrove planting, and scholarship grants.

Nwielaghi stressed that consistent funding is necessary to ensure the sustainability of these projects and urged the federal government to provide additional grants or include HYPREP in the budget.

He noted that the UNEP report recommends funding through budgeting, grants, or donations, and that HYPREP’s projects have surpassed the report’s recommendations.

As the initial $1 billion funding for HYPREP is set to be depleted, Nwielaghi warned that securing alternative funding sources is crucial to sustaining the projects and preventing severe impacts on communities.

The Ogoni people have been assured that the federal government is committed to addressing their concerns and working towards a better future for the community.

With the federal government’s commitment to their development and the support of leaders like Dr Mike Nwielaghi, the Ogoni people can look forward to a more prosperous and sustainable future. The government’s efforts to engage with the Ogoni people and to provide support for their development are a welcome development, and it is hoped that this will mark the beginning of a new era of cooperation and progress for the Ogoni people.