Polaris Bank Strengthens Business Growth As EveryDay Group Unveils New Shopping Complex In PH

Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital witnessed a major economic milestone following the official commissioning of EveryDay Group Shopping Complex at the Trans Amadi Industrial area on Monday.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director/CEO of Polaris Bank, Kayode Lawal—represented by Raphael Abaziem—hailed the project as a symbol of resilience and entrepreneurial excellence in Nigeria.

Describing Polaris Bank as Nigeria’s foremost digital retail commercial bank, the CEO revealed that the bank fully financed the construction of the EveryDay Group Shopping Complex.

He reaffirmed the bank’s unwavering commitment to empowering businesses and fostering economic growth. “Our partnership in financing this landmark project is a reflection of our belief in the vast potential of businesses in Port Harcourt, the South-South region, and Nigeria at large,” Lawal stated.

The new shopping complex is set to enhance commercial activities, create jobs, and provide a modern retail experience for residents.

Applauding the EveryDay Group for its vision and impact-driven approach, Lawal emphasized Polaris Bank’s dedication to supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with tailored financial solutions.

With this development, Polaris Bank continues to position itself as a catalyst for innovation and economic transformation, ensuring that businesses in Port Harcourt and beyond have the support they need to flourish.

In his speech at the occasion, the Chairman of EveryDay Group, Dr. Yemi Osindero said the new flagship supermarket at Trans Amadi Layout in Port Harcourt marked the 14th branch for the supermarket chain, which includes 13 locations across Nigeria, with five in Port Harcourt alone.

Osindero emphasized the store’s modern design and extensive offerings, including fresh produce, an expanded African goods section, and a commitment to providing a one-stop shopping experience for customers.

The opening of the new supermarket has created approximately 700 jobs, with around 65 to 70 positions filled for each new store. Osindero highlighted the positive impact on local communities and businesses, noting that the supermarket directly sources products from farmers and suppliers nationwide. To celebrate the launch, Everyday Group is offering special promotions, encouraging customers to take advantage of the competitive prices and quality products available at the new location.