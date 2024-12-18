Unity FC Cup: Tai Council Boss To Promote Grassroots Sports

In order to further encourage the development of football at the grassroots level, the Chairman of Tai local government area, Hon. Matthew Dike has promised to give football an utmost attention amidst other sports.

He made the promise at the opening ceremony of 2024 Tai local government area Chairman’s Unity football Cup competition over the weekend at Botem football field.

The Council boss noted that the essence of the tournament is not limited to promoting peace and unity, create a relaxed and recreational atmosphere for the youths at this festive period but also to develop football and other sports in Tai.

According to him, Tai is blessed with numerous talented youths and to harness such raw talents, the development of sports would be given utmost attention, ” One good way of empowering or enhancing growth in the society, is to encourage sports and we will stop at nothing in ensuring that sports is given the lead way,” he assured.

Hon. Dike reiterated that his administration will to rejig sports competition at the primary and secondary schools so as to ameliorate the development of grassroots sports, adding that a sports committee would be formed to oversee all sports activities in the area.

He assured that the tournament will create an avenue to select a strong and formidable football team for Tai, which he said will in turn give birth to potential football stars.

He urged the players to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship, saying they should not see it as a do or die affairs rather it should be seen as a friendly competition where there is no victor, no vanquish.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman of the Tai football Council, Elder Wisdom Samuel Gorgor in his speech applauded Hon. Dike who deemed it fit to host the tournament, noting that Sports is a veritable tool for peace, unity and development .

Elder Gorgor emphasized that the competition was organized on ward basis and is only open to Tai sons for the purpose of consolidating their unity and also to discover great talents in the mold of J. J. Okocha and Kanu Nwankwo for future pride of Tai.

He lamented the neglect of the sports sector in the past years, regretting that no Tai son has gotten to the national or international football level. He called on the Council boss to consider the establishment of mini sports stadium that will facilitate sports activities in Tai. The opening match was between Ward 7 and Ward 8 which ended 0-0.