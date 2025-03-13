Turkish League: Galatasaray Must Keep Pushing For Title – Osimhen

Victor Osimhen has stated that Galatasaray cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal as they strive for a third consecutive Turkish Super Lig championship.

The Yellow and Reds rallied to beat Alanyaspor 2-1 at the GAIN Park Stadium.

The win put Okan Buruk’s side seven points clear of Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce, who have a game in hand.

Osimhen scored the winning goal for Galatasaray against Alanyaspor.

The 26-year-old reckoned that it is important for the title holders to keep pushing hard for the title.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate the team and thank our fans.

I think we would not have had the energy to get these three points without them.

“We were not very good in the first half but we were able to improve ourselves in the second half.

We knew that every match until the end of the season would be very difficult and that it would be the final.

We will try to maintain our momentum,” Osimhen told the club’s official website. The Nigerian has racked up 22 goals and five assists in 29 appearances for Galatasaray this season.