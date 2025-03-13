Chelsea To Go All Out For Boniface

…Amid Arsenal, Man United interest

English Premier League side, Chelsea FC, has set sights on Nigerian forward, Victor Boniface as the priority summer signing, Soccernet.ng reports.

The Stamford Bridge outfit is shifting focus away from Napoli-owned Victor Osimhen to bolsters the squad with his countryman’s signature, despite heavy competition from Arsenal, Newcastle, and Manchester United.

The Blues, in desperate need of a reliable goal scorer, were previously linked with Osimhen, but concerns over his salary demands reportedly led them to consider a more financially viable yet equally prolific alternative in Boniface.

Although several reports have linked them back to the former LOSC Lille with a more suitable salary structure for the Super Eagles talisman, but no official statement has been made to that effect.

Boniface has been in red-hot form for Bayer Leverkusen, playing a key role in their Bundesliga title victory last season and building up on that with 10 goals in 20 appearances this season. His performances have caught the attention of several Premier League giants, which could spark an intense transfer battle in the upcoming summer transfer window.