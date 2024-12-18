Cleric Enjoins Christian Communities To Live Life Worthy Of Emulation

The Leader of the Glorious Light of Life Ambassadors On A Mission (GLOLAM), Special Senior Apostle Eze (Prof) Sam Ugo Onyeka (JP) has advised members of his Ministry to continue to live life worthy of emulation by non believers of christian faith especially as the yuletide is fast approaching with the global celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

Apostle (Prof) Onyeka who gave the charge during the end of the 4th Quarter Prayer Conference this year 2024 in Port Harcourt maintained that no life is worth destroying as a result of recklessness.

The renown Cleric of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim & Seraphim Church (ESOCS) and leader of GLOLAM who spoke during a sermon he delivered on the “Law of Victory” taken from first John 5: 4 & 5 creditably discharged his function as a teacher of the gospel by effectively delivering what was considered as a heartwarming message on the topic which many of the worshippers at the conference confessed that it inspired their faith.

According to the cleric, “believers should be resolute in their faith as they are considered as overcomers whose faith sees eternal realities with spiritual eyes, experience the power of God and love Christ to such an extent that the world’s sinful pleasures, secular values, ungodly ways and selfish materialism not only lose their attraction for them, but also are looked up on with disgust, aversion and grief.

He finally exposed the lessons he drew from the records of 2 Chronicles 20 about the position of Jehoshaphat as King of Judah and Israelites in an awkward situation of their time.

The Conference ended in praise of God for all the benefits they have enjoyed all through the year and prayed for the good of members’ families, the wellness of Rivers State and more importantly and prophetically that the year 2025 shall be better than 2024 for all believers.

The double barrelled Cleric who is also an astute Administrator, a professor of Human Resources and Organisational Development and King seized the opportunity to admonish his members to do all within their reaches to maintain the qualities of overcomers in them both in their social and religious lives as according to him “doing so will keep them as Ambassadors of the Light of Life made possible through their absolute faith on Christ Jesus, whom he said is the reason of this yuletide celebration.

The man of God finally encouraged his members to endeavour to attend the first Quarter Prayer Meeting of January 12, 2025 prepared for the tasks ahead of all and sundry. He finally wished all men of good will a happy merry Christmas and a Prosperous year 2025.