PDP Chieftain Harps On Need To Reconcile Warring Factions In Rivers Crisis

A stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State Alabo, Sen (Dr) Ngọzi Denton-West has re-echoed the need for all the warring factions in the lingering political crisis in the State to come to a round table peace talk and find solution to the problem bedeviling the State as there is always an end to every dispute.

He stated this at the sideline of a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt during the press conference of Supreme Council For Sim, World-Wide, a socio-political support groups for the governor.

He disclosed that the State of Emergency declared by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come to stay but that it is important for Rivers people to cooperate with the Sole Administrator, Vice admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) and his team to facilitate the fast restoration of the democratically elected governor, his deputy and other democratic institutions for the smooth running of the government.

He said the group condemns the interruption of the democratic rule without cogent conditions as stipulated in the Nigerian constitution, a situation which he noted has equally been condemned by many concerned stakeholders because of its consequence. “It is important at this point in time for everybody to cooperate with the military team to quickly restore peace and order in the state and return the governor and his deputy to their seats for continuation of the good governance started.

He condemned those he described as enemies of the state who through their actions and ultrances are escalating the situation to the detriment of the state.

According to the PDP stakeholder, “what is required now is the support and cooperation of everybody especially the disputing parties.

“They should be encouraged to a peace talk and find amicable solution to all these for the state to move forward, noting that a lot have been lost already.

The Supreme Council For Sim, World-Wide had in a press conference over the weekend in Port Harcourt strongly condemned the sudden State of Emergency declaration in Rivers state and the suspension of the Executive governor by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Amb. Oji Ngofa and leader, Amb. Joshua Fubara, the group said the reasons adduced for the Emergency Rule was not enough for the declaration, adding that the action smirked of hypocrisy as there were more than enough reasons in other states of the federation that requires the State of Emergency which the Federal Government has turned blind eyes to.

They advised president Tinubu to immediately rescind the decision which from all indications was to favour one person against the generality of Rivers people, adding that it is not advisable to open war fronts in every corner both economically, politically and militarily. The group encourages all stakeholders including the judiciary, civil society and the international community to closely monitor the. situation in Rivers state to prevent unconstitutional governance and abuse of power.