Fubara’s Chief Of Staff Accuses Wike Of Attempt To Pull Him

The Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Edison Ehie has claimed that he has evidence of communication with Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike promising him N5 billion to turn against his principal.

Ehie, in an interview on Channels Television Sunday Politics programme, said the evidence is still on his phone.

According to Ehie, the offer was made to him when he was the majority leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He said the money was meant to induce him to move against Governor Fubara.

Ehie also denied the allegation made against him by former Rivers State head of service, George Nwaeke who alleged that Ehie carried out the bombing of the Assembly complex on the instruction Fubara.

According to Ehie, testimonies by police operatives attached to the complex showed that the last person that accessed the complex before it was bombed, was the convoy of the Assembly Speaker, Martins Amaewhule.

Ehie also claimed that the allegation by Nwaeke against him was procured by persons in the camp of Wike. He claimed to have evidence of Nwaeke begging him money the same-day he resigned as head of service. He said Nwaeke’s problem was that he was not contented.