Stakeholders Urge Journalists To Report Niger Delta Positively

Media Industry stakeholders have stressed the need for journalists to report positive stories about the Niger Delta and avoid anything that could vent her image.

The advice was given at the Investigative Report Media Training organized by NUJ Zone F, South-South which was also used to honour some distinguished personalities in the region.

NUJ Zone F comprises Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Delta States.

Opaka Dokubu, Vice Chairman of Zone F in his remarks at the event praised the dogged determination of journalists in reporting stories/events in the midst of daunting economic challenges and poor remuneration, urging them not to relent in the pursuit of their goals.

“We know you are passionate about story telling and sometimes, even at the risk of your life, ensure that your news stables never run dry.

That is why we deem it fit to organize this training at this time of the year despite coming into office less than a month ago.

And there is no better time to talk about our region than now”, Opaka said, stressing that the theme of the training, “Achieving Regional Integrations Through Information Management. The Journalists’ Role”, was apt for the event.

The 4 day training involved both online and traditional media training patterns and was held at the NUJ Press Centre Port Harcourt.

The event was rounded off with distinguished media award and the Man of the Year Award bestowed on Sir Adokiye Tombomieye, a former NNPC top staff. Adokiye expressed gratitude to NUJ for the honour, while urging journalists to always tell positive stories about the Niger Delta region.