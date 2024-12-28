Court Nullifies APC Congresses In Rivers

News

The Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has nullified the congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The court’s decision follows a contempt of court proceeding filed by the embattled chairman of the party, Emeka Beke.

The court had earlier issued an order stopping the conduct of the congresses in the state but the APC went ahead to hold the process, prompting the embattled members of the party to return to court.

Justice Godswill Obomanu, after listening to the presentations and submissions of the counsels, nullified the congresses of the party, citing contempt of court.

The ruling effectively renders the congresses, which produced Chief Tony Okocha null and void. This development is the latest in a series of controversies surrounding the APC congresses in Rivers State.

