Rivers APC Congresses: We’re Not Aware Of Any Court Proceedings—Okocha

Amid the recent State High Court judgment that annulled Rivers APC congresses, Tony Okocha who was produced as Chairman of the party in the State, says the APC was not aware of any court processes against the newly inaugurated Exco, nor was it made known to the National Secretariat of the party.

According to him, the annulment was like shaving a man behind his back, alleging that the judgment was a ‘jankara’ one procured from a Rivers State Judiciary he described as a supermarket.

“I tell you Judiciary in Rivers State is a supermarket. It’s the Governor’s supermarket where he can buy judgments at will…,” Okocha alleged.

The Rivers APC Chairman who spoke after distributing rice, noddles and other food items to widows in commemoration of his birthday said the congresses had already been carried out and thus, cannot be aborted.

Hear Okocha: “A baby that had been delivered cannot be aborted. All this has been concluded. The National Secretariat of our great party issued dates ahead of time for the congresses, giving the dates 16th, 23rd and 30th and opened flanks that if you are interested, you want to contest, you want to run election, come and buy forms.”

Disclosing that he bought the Chairmanship form for N3 million and campaigned vigorously, Okocha said the people found him worthy of performance, saying there was no need to change a winning team, which was why they elected him unanimously as chairman.

Stressing that congresses are internal affairs of the party which nobody should interfere with as it’s not within the right of anybody to tell the party who their chairman should be, Okocha made it clear that the Supreme Court had ruled as such in the past.

He alleged that the Judiciary in Rivers State had become so petty regretting that each time the NJC invited judges for misdemeanor in the country, there must be one from Rivers State.

Okocha urged Nigerians to pray for President Tinubu, whom he said was working very hard to make the country great. He stressed that there’re positive signs that the President’s reform policies have started yielding fruits which would translate to good life for the citizens.

He also called for prayers for the FCT Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike whom he eulogized for uplifting the status of the Abuja through infrastructural development. Thousands of indigent widows benefited from Okocha’s Christmas rice gifts and the beneficiaries thanked him immensely for his benevolence.