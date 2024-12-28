Former Rivers Governor Dies At 75, As Gov Fubara Mourns

Former Military Governor of Rivers and Akwa Ibom States, Major General Godwin Osagie Abbe, has passed away. He was 75.

Abbe served as the Military Governor of both Akwa Ibom State from 1988 to 1990, and River State from 1990 to 1992. He also held the position of Minister of Interior under President Umaru Yar’Adua’s administration.

He died in Abuja on Saturday after a long illness.

His academic achievements include a Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo University and attendance at the United States Army Infantry School, the Ghana Armed Forces Staff College, and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies.

He rose through the ranks to become the General Officer Commanding of the 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, and commanded both the Training and Doctrine Command and the National War College.

Abbe retired in 1999 at the rank of Major General and subsequently joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Edo State Governor Senator Monday Okpebholo remembered him as a proud son of Edo, whose service to the nation inspired many.

“As a revered military officer, administrator, and statesman, General Abbe’s life was a testament to discipline, dedication, and service to the nation.

“General Abbe was a shining star whose light has been extinguished, but his legacy will continue to inspire and guide us.

We celebrate his life, his service, and his contributions to our great nation.

“As we bid farewell, we reflect on the traditional and philosophical principles that guided his life and career.

“May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to illuminate the path to greatness for the people of Edo State and Nigeria,” the governor said

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed shock and sadness over the death of a former military governor of the State, Major-General Godwin Osagie Abbe (rtd).

Late Abbe, who hails from Edo State, was military governor of Rivers State between August, 1990 and January, 1992.

Governor Fubara described late Gen Abbe as one leader who dedicated himself to the service and well being of Rivers people and humanity during his administration in the State, saying that the death of the distinguished military officer, politician and administrator was a very huge loss to the State, the Niger Delta, and indeed, the entire country, having traversed the length and breath of the nation in the cause of his military and political careers.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and good people of Rivers State, I condole with the family of the Abbes, the Edo people, and the Nigerian military on the demise of this colossus, whose contributions to the unity, peace and development of the nation are legendary. “While we mourn his painful exit at this difficult time, we pray for the eternal repose of his soul, and urge the family to take solace in the fact that late Gen Abbe lived a fulfilled life in the service of his fatherland.”