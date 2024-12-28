Gov Fubara Kickstarts N30.4bn Road Project Traversing Nine Kalabari Communities

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said that he is propelled by strong conviction and genuine love for Rivers people to develop all sections of the State equally, which is why N30.4billion has been voted again to execute the Buguma-Abalama-Tema-Degema-Abonnema Road project for the Kalabari people.

Governor Fubara made the assertion at Tema-Abalama Junction, venue of the flag-off of the reconstruction of the Buguma-Abalama-Tema-Degema-Abonnema Road project in Asari-Toru Local Government Area.

Significantly, the road is linking nine separate communities in Asari-Toru, Degema and Akuku-Toru Local Government Areas in Kalabari Kingdom.

Governor Fubara said his administration has undertaken projects that previous administrations had shown lack of courage and political will to embark on, to demonstrate that he does not want to deny any section of the State requisite projects that will have far-reaching impact on the people.

The Governor stated that the nature of projects already accomplished and those still being executed, though very expensive, attest to the inclusive policy thrust of his administration, adding: “I want you to understand something today. It takes one who loves you to do this.

In my place, the only thing that I have done is the Ring Road, which is less than N10billion. The other section of the road is the Kalaibiama and the connection that we want to do in Epellema. It is also less than N21billion.

“But this government, not me, has already committed N225billion for the construction of the Trans-Kalabari Road. This government is also committing another N30.4billion for the Buguma-Abalama-Tema-Degema-Abonnema Road. What is the government trying to tell you? It is telling you that the government loves you, genuinely. So, no amount of social media attack from those who worked under me, that I don’t want to say the kind of terrible things they did, will change that. Our love for you is pure, and our mission is to make sure that every sector, every section of this State is developed equally.”

Commenting on the project, Governor Fubara explained that it was about six months ago, when the Emohua-Tema Junction road project was being inaugurated, that Kalabari people requested his gracious consideration to reconstruct the axis of the Buguma-Abalama-Tema-Degema-Abonnema Road.

That request, Governor Fubara stated, has been considered, and responded to because of the pro-people administration policy that is being implemented, adding to the fact that he listens, full of compassion and cares for them.

Governor Fubara said: “And as a government that listens and as a government that has compassion for its people, because governance is about the people, we decided to look into your request.

And by the special grace of God, today, it is not in our style to do flag-offs, but because of your request that you want to showcase this occasion, I granted to flag it off. If not, I won’t have been here.

“This project is a 19.7km long road. It is awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria Limited at the cost of N30.4billion. We have already paid 30 percent of this project cost l, even at the hit of our trouble when our allocation was withheld. We paid N9.1billion for you to understand how we feel and how we value the Kalabari people. The contractor has assured us, it will do a good job, and I believe that before the 15 months are over, life will be different here.

“Issues of criminality along the bad section of the road will be a thing of the past, and maybe, other development will also come into your kingdom,” he added.

Governor Fubara assured that his administration will ensure the people get fair share of the commitment that will be made to improving healthcare, provision of quality education, and enduring opportunities that will avail them chains of economic empowerment, and promised to consider the request made by the Amanyanabo of Abonnema Town, King Disrael Gobo Bobmanuel, to reconstruct the Ifoko-Tema bridge because of its importance to the connectivity of the two neighbouring communities.

He said, “So, let me thank you again for your support. Let me assure you that other aspects of your demand: healthcare, education and empowerment, will continue to be on the top burner of this government. For many of our supporters, I know they will ask you: what have you gotten? It is not about feeding you with a feeding bottle; it is about giving you something that will last for a long time. So, we will continue to do those things that will give you better opportunities.”

Performing the flag-off of Buguma-Abalama-Tema-Degema-Abonnema Road project, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Henry Odein Ajumogobia, SAN, noted that Kalabari people and their land had been impoverished for decades because of the deliberate neglect of government to execute those projects that will enable real-time development, and described the project as a wonderful initiative that further demonstrates that Governor Fubara listens because nobody would have expected that six months after, he would be back to do the flag-off.

He noted that it tells about the Governor’s character, his tenacity of purpose, and commitment to develop the State, stressing: “We are here to flag-off an important road. Generations of neglect in this part of the State have impoverished the land. This part of our dear country used to be a hub of development.

“Abonnema was a very active sea port. My father used to tell me as a boy how he used to see huge ships coming to the Abonnema Ports. So, transportation and connectivity was at the heart of development. But generations of neglect have brought us to this point. And it is you, Your Excellency, that is restarting the process of development to bring us to where we should be.”

Ajubogobia asserted that without road, it will be difficult to achieve regular electricity and water supply, effective telecommunications and other forms of development, noting that this new project will enhance access, foster inclusivity, bring about urban development, reduce urban migration, and facilitate movement of people freely in and out of Buguma, Abonnema and Degema communities.

Providing the project description, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Barrister Elloka Tasie-Amadi, said the road criss-crosses nine communities in the three local governments of Kalabari Kingdom, explaining:

“The road is 19.7km long, starts from Buguma in Asari-Toru Local Government Area, through Degema, all the way to Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

“We propose to complete this project in 15 months. In the process of the construction, we will be building about 12,777 meters of drains, and do a lot of soil replacement, excavation, filling of sharp sand, and have a stabilized sand laying of 150mm.

Thereafter, we intend to do 150 millimeters of stone base laying, prime it, and then lay asphalt. Binding course will be 60mm and wearing course will be 40mm.”

He said that along the line, the existing 7 bridges that are at various stages of deterioration will be rehabilitated to give them good lifespan, and urged the people to support the government and the contractor to deliver high quality project to Kalabari land. In his speech, Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Engr Peen Lubasch, said as characteristics of the firm, having worked with the State Government in achieving several strategic development projects, they will ensure to deliver this one in the next six months in best quality.