Opobo Ring Road, Symbol Of Progress For Our Kingdom – Alabo Edwin Brown

With the official commissioning of the highly anticipated 7km long Opobo Town Ring Road project by Governor Siminalayi Fubara on Tuesday, the stage is set for enhanced connectivity and boosting of the local economy.

The historic event which drew a crowd of dignitaries, notably the governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency, Dr. Dauda Lawal, former governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, Dandeson Jaja, top government officials, captains of industry, and enthusiastic youths, marked a day of celebration for the Opobo Kingdom.

Among other notable personalities present at the ceremony was the Vice Chairman of Opobo Council of Alapu, Alabo Edwin Cockeye Brown.

Speaking on the sidelines, Brown expressed profound gratitude to the Rivers State Government for their commitment to developing the state.

The Council of Chiefs’ Vice Chair, who is also the Chairman of Opobo Elder Statesmen-4-Sim, highlighted the project’s potential to transform the local landscape, improve transportation, and foster economic growth.

“We are deeply thankful to Governor Siminialayi Fubara and his administration for recognizing the importance of this project,” Brown stated.

“The Opobo Ring Road will not only ease movement for our people but also attract investments and create job opportunities for the youth of Opobo Kingdom”

Brown took the opportunity to address the young people of Opobo Kingdom directly, urging them to take pride in their new infrastructure and to play an active role in its preservation.

“This road is a symbol of progress for our kingdom, and it is our responsibility to safeguard it.

I implore all youths to ensure that we do not litter this beautiful road with garbage. Let us keep it clean and maintain the dignity of thekingdom.”

In addition to environmental stewardship, Brown emphasized the importance of community engagement in the upkeep of the project.

He proposed the establishment of local monitoring groups to oversee the maintenance of the road and to promote awareness about responsible waste disposal.

“As we celebrate this milestone,” he continued, “let us remember that development is a collective effort. It requires each of us to contribute positively to our environment and community.

Together, we can ensure that the Opobo Ring Road serves its purpose for generations to come.” With the Opobo Ring Road now a reality, the people of Opobo Nkoro look forward to the benefits it will bring while also embracing the responsibility to protect and cherish their new asset.