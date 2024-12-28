Exclude Ogoniland From Separatist Agitation, Monarch Warns

Amid a renewed push for the creation of a separatist state of Biafra, a prominent traditional ruler from the Ogoni, Mene Vilola John JP, has called for the exclusion of the Ogoni people from the agitation.

Speaking to journalists in Bori, headquarters of Khana Local Government Area at the weekend, the monarch emphasized the need for caution and respect for boundaries in the pursuit of justice and equity.

Mene Vilola clarified that while he does not oppose any group’s quest for fairness and justice, he strongly advocates for consultation and legality in such movements to avoid forceful inclusion or what he termed “modern-day colonization.”

“We must approach these matters with caution,” he said. “Nigeria is a vast and richly blessed nation, yet power and control remain concentrated in the hands of three dominant tribes.

These tribes disrespect God by failing to acknowledge the so-called minorities, who, ironically, are the custodians of the resources sustaining the entire nation.”

The former Chairman of the Bodo City Council of Chiefs and Elders in Gokana Local Government Area lamented the plight of the Ogoni people.

He highlighted their marginalization, lack of defenders, and vulnerability to exploitation by what he described as “tribally dominated powers.”

“The minorities, particularly the Ogonis, have been deprived, schemed against, and subjected to unending domination by those who seek either tribal autonomy or political control for their own selfish gains,” he added.

Mene Vilola argued that Nigeria would not experience true peace, unity, or progress unless the leadership structure is redefined.

He advocated for equitable resource distribution and a justice system free from corruption, which he believes are crucial for addressing grievances and curbing agitations for self-determination.

Speaking in his personal capacity, the Justice of the Peace made it clear that the Ogoni people must not be included in any map or diagram of a proposed Biafran state without their explicit consent. “Our land is deprived, defenseless, and polluted. It would be unjust to include Ogoniland in any movement for self-determination without proper consultation and approval from the Ogoni people,” he stated.