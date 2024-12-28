Rivers House of Reps Caucus Celebrates Christmas With Message Of Hope, Unity

The Rivers State Caucus of the House of Representatives has extended warmest greetings to citizens, families, and communities across the state as they celebrate Christmas.

In a statement jointly signed by Leader of Caucus, Rep. Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante, PhD, Rep. Boma Goodhead, Rep. Bonniface S.Emerengwa, Rep. Allison Anderson Igbiks, and Rep. Manuchim Umezuruike, they reflected on the progress made in the state since the beginning of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s administration.

According to the group, “Rivers State has witnessed a transformation driven by our collective commitment, with tangible progress across all sectors, from infrastructure to education, healthcare, security, agriculture, and economic growth.”

The lawmakers expressed gratitude for the support and partnership of the people of Rivers State, saying, “Together, we will continue to build a Rivers State that is peaceful, prosperous, and prepared for the future.”

As they celebrate Christmas, the caucus reminded everyone of the essence of the season: “reaching out to those in need, fostering harmony, and renewing our hope for a brighter future.” The statement concluded with a message of peace, joy, and prosperity, wishing Rivers State citizens a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.