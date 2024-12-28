Oil Worker In Police Net For Plotting Kidnap, Death Of Colleague In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested one Ibinabo Emmanuel for allegedly plotting the kidnap of his co-worker one Geoffrey Christopher.

According to the Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe Koko, Ibinabo Emmanuel due to envy connived with his step son, Clinton to plan the kidnap in their house in Port Harcourt.

Giving details on his level of involvement in the crime, forty -two year old Mr Emmanuel disclosed that himself and Christopher works in a drilling company in Port Harcourt but their base is in Eket. The suspect explained that he has been telling his family how Christopher is maltreating him at workplace.

“On the fateful day, after will finished medicals, we went to a hotel. Christopher wanted to stay back in the hotel at the expiration of our payment the next day but I convinced him we should go to my house and stay.

“Unknown to Christopher that I had informed my step son Clinton to arrange with his friend to come and kidnap me and him. At night my step Son with his friend came into our house with touch light and sticks and started shouting lay down there.

My Step Son and his friend tied me and Christopher up but unfortunately Christopher managed to escape and alerted the Police” Mr Emmanuel said.

SP Koko disclosed that the suspects will be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation

Relatively, the Rivers State Police Command has arrested a notorious kidnap kingpin and successful rescued 10-year-old Master Emmanuel Jonah in Ogoni.

Recall that on December 4, 2024, Mrs Florence Jonah of Redeemed Camp, Aluu Junction, Port Harcourt, reported that her son, Emmanuel Jonah, was allegedly kidnapped on November 25, 2024.

SP Grace Iringe Koko spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command explained in a statement last week Thursday that the kidnappers demanded a ransom of Five Million Naira (₦5,000,000) for his release.

“Acting swiftly on this credible information, operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit utilized technical intelligence to apprehend one Mr Nwile Bete, aged 30 of Rumuekeni School Road, Rumuekeni Town.

“During interrogation, Bete confessed to the crime and led police operatives to Sogho Village in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, where Emmanuel was rescued unharmed.

“The victim has been reunited with his family after debriefing, and the suspect is currently in police custody” SP Koko said. She further stated that investigations are ongoing to apprehend other gang members, and the case will be charged to court upon completion of the investigation.