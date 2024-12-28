Applause, Encomiums Greet Emergence Of Sen. (Dr) Denton-West As Kalabari Chief

It was celebration galore over the weekend in Buguma community, Asari -Toru Local Government Area of Rivers state as distinguished Senator (Dr) Ngoji John Denton-West, a renowned medical doctor and astute politician was among the seven illustrious sons of the kingdom who were identified and installed as Chiefs of the Kalabari kingdom at the famous Amachree hall amid canon shots and cultural displays to herald the event.

At the installation ceremony inside the famous Amachree hall, the Kalabari Traditional Rulers Council ably led by its Chairman, Dr. Charles Numbere shortly after the installation proper, charged the new Chiefs to be courageous, fair and firm in the discharge of their responsibility especially in the administration of justice.

They were further charged to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their new assignment especially in reinvigorating the grassroot administration.

They were also reminded of the rigorous processes they passed through before the final stage and urged to uphold and defend the rich culture and tradition of the Kalabari kingdom at all times and as well used their positions to support the government of the day and attract development to the kingdom as a whole.

The authorities used the opportunity to administer the oath of office on them and then decorate them with their new chieftaincy regalia and staff of office handed them.

Thereafter, they were escorted to their houses by various cultural groups where their waiting guests were lavishly entertained.

Among the dignitaries that graced the event at Chief Sen (Dr) Denton-West’s compound were the former senate president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Board of Trustees chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Adolphus Wagbara GCFR, the former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the Asari -Toru Local Government Area, Hon Orolosama Peter Amachree and others.

They all in their goodwill messages thanked God for successful outing and praised the traditional authorities for identifying the good qualities of the celebrant and assured them that Chief Denton-West will not betray the confidence reposed in him.

According to the former CTC chairman, Hon Amachree, “Our father the celebrant has paid his dues in the kingdom and achieved a lot for us through his calm and peaceful disposition especially his philanthropy”; he declared.

He added that the chieftaincy installation is well deserved, stressing that the celebrant has very rare qualities that are working for him and urged him to continue with those qualities that have identified him as a great leader especially in his present assignment.

Another elderly community leader, Deacon E. N. Princewill said Chief Denton-West’s life is a testament of discipline, dedication, silent achiever and service to the nation.

In a press interview, at the event, the celebrant thanked everyone that found time to identified with him as well as the traditional authorities for finding him worthy for the installation and promised to continue with whatever qualities that are good which he had been exhibiting that identified him for recognition.

He used the opportunity to advise the youths to be loyal, peaceful and diligent as they understudy the elderly ones preparatory to taking over as leaders of tomorrow.

Chief, Sen (Dr) Ngoji Denton-West equally used the opportunity to cut his 76th Birthday Anniversary cake and thanked God for life and continuous good health.

He dedicated the remaining part of his life to God and humanity services.