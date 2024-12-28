Jerry Needam Reminisces ‘Close Shave With Death’ 9 Years Ago

Nine years ago, on that fateful evening that would affect his life forever, the Publisher of National Network newspaper, Rev’d Canon Jerry Needam, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt by armed men. In a recent chat with this reporter, Rev’d Canon Needam recounted the harrowing events of that evening, December 22, 2015. “It was three days to Christmas, and the atmosphere was festive. I had just finished overseeing the production of the next day’s edition and was heading home to my family in Woji.”

Shortly after he arrived home and had barely settled down, gunshots rang out outside his gate, and chaos erupted. Three police officers who responded to his distress calls lost their lives in the exchange of fire. Rev’d Canon Needam credits divine providence for his survival, as he managed to shepherd his family to safety and barricade themselves in a room.

The would-be assassins attempted to breach the house, but Rev’d Canon Needam held firm, clinging to the iron gate that stood between him and his attackers. Just as all hope seemed lost, God miraculously intervened, forcing the criminals to flee.

Despite the passage of Nine years, the perpetrators remain at large, and no arrests have been made. Rev’d Canon Needam expressed his disappointment and frustration with the lack of progress in the investigation.

“It’s disheartening that justice has not been served, but I remain grateful to God for sparing my life that fateful evening.” Today, Rev’d Canon Needam continues to publish the National Network newspaper, undeterred by the traumatic experience.

His resilience and commitment to truth-telling have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers, the people of Rivers State and beyond.