Oruwari Briggs Council of Chiefs De-Stools Chief David T. Briggs

…As Chief Jacob Charles Briggs Takes Over

In a decisive move aimed at restoring order and unity within the Oruwari Briggs House of Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State, the Council of Chiefs has officially de-stooled Chief David T. Briggs from the Chieftaincy Stool of Chief Charlie Young Briggs (Ebuye Dokubo).

This resolution follows two emergency meetings held on December 8 and December 17, 2024, during which the Council reviewed findings from the Oruwari House Peace and Unity Committee.

The Council’s resolution underscores the historical significance of the Chief Charlie Young Briggs stool, established in 1898 by Chief Young Briggs (Iniikeiroari) in memory of his maternal lineage.

The decision affirmed that this stool remains distinct and shall not be confused with the now-defunct Dueinala stool, which the Council confirmed has never existed within the Oruwari Briggs framework.

Chief David T. Briggs’s tumultuous tenure came under scrutiny after it was revealed that he had been installed without the consensus of the Oruwari House, violating longstanding traditions that prohibit an individual from holding multiple chieftaincies simultaneously.

Despite already having a recognized title within the Ideriah (Cyclops) Chieftaincy House, Briggs’s actions positioned him in stark opposition to the established protocols of the Abonnema Council of Chiefs.

The Council further expressed dismay over Briggs’s decision to present himself for installation to the Kalabari Se Kobiri without the necessary permissions, a move that led to his suspension on December 13, 2024.

Notably, Briggs’s continued disregard for the Council’s authority culminated in his pledge of allegiance to another chieftaincy house, the Ojuka House, representing a significant breach of trust.

As a result of these infractions, the Council unanimously agreed to replace Chief David T. Briggs with Chief Jacob Charles Briggs, who will now assume the title of Chief Charlie Young Briggs (Ebuye Dokubo) V.

This change aims to preserve the integrity and stability of the Oruwari Briggs House and prevent conflicts arising from multiple chieftaincy claims.

In a statement signed by Opuda (Alabo) Dumo Lulu-Briggs and 31 other chiefs, the Council emphasized the necessity of these resolutions to maintain unity within the Kalabari ethnic community and uphold the traditional values that have governed the Oruwari House for generations.

The de-stooling of Chief David T. Briggs marks a pivotal moment in the history of the Oruwari Briggs House, reinforcing the importance of adherence to tradition and respect for established chieftaincy protocols in Abonnema.