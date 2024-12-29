Chairman HYPREP Board Of Trustees, Dr Mike Nwielaghi Raises Bar Of Philanthropy In Rivers

…Donates Money, Bags of Rice, Wrappers, Other Gift Items To The Needy

…As Angelic Inter-Denominational Church Choirs Celebrate Dr Nwielaghi With Christmas Cantata

The unsparing generosity of Dr Mike Nwielaghi took a wider scope on December 26, 2024, when he donated many gift items, including money to the less-privileged members of Rivers State, Nigeria.

The items which included cash gift, bundles of assorted types of wrappers, bags of rice, cows, goats, fowls, tubbers of yam, cartons of indomie, assorted drinks, amongst many others, were distributed to thousands of vulnerable members of Rivers indigenes irrespective of religion, political affiliations or tribe.

It’s indeed a clear testimony to his commitment to the future of the less privileged in Rivers State, in the spirit of Christmas and new year celebrations.

The festive spirit of the 2024 Christmas and new year, 2025 celebrations resonated throughout Buan Town in Khana Local Government Area venue of the memorable and colourful event, as the Angelic Inter-Denominational Church Choirs, which also include the Bodo Catholic Church Choirs hosted a captivating Christmas cantata in honor of the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), Chief Dr. Mike Nwielaghi, families, friends and well-wishers on Boxing Day, Wednesday, December 26, 2024.

The event, which took place at the serene and picturesque Tuamene Hills, (Buan Town), country home of Chief Nwielaghi, drew dignitaries, family and community members from all walks of life.

Under the auspices of Rev. Fr. Hyginus Ogbonna, the Parish Priest of St. Pius Quasi Church, the choir enchanted attendees with a performance filled with joy and reverence, artfully blending traditional carols with contemporary melodies that celebrated the spirit of Christmas.

The event was a testament to the community’s unity and gratitude, with the choir’s heartfelt tributes to Chief Nwielaghi showcasing their deep appreciation for his leadership and community contributions.

In his address, Chief Dr. Nwielaghi expressed profound gratitude to the choir for their unsolicited tribute, reflecting on the significance of their gesture.

“When both choirs came to me with the idea of a Christmas cantata, I initially thought it was a joke. However, what they have displayed today has truly impressed me,” he shared.

“This is a volunteer effort that radiates love and appreciation; they did not ask for anything in return.”

To add a personal touch to the event, Chief Nwielaghi took a moment to recognize Rev. Fr. Ogbonna, announcing the upcoming celebration of his 50th birthday.

“On the 29th of December 2024, my parish priest will celebrate his 50th birthday. I encourage all of you to accompany me in wishing him well; he has been an exemplary spiritual leader who has asked for nothing in return for his service.”

Acknowledging the choir, community’s presence and friends from all walks of life who attended the ceremony, Chief Nwielaghi emphasized the importance of fostering goodwill and support among one another.

“To the choir, your efforts are not in vain. I pray that God honors each of you and blesses your families abundantly in return for your kindness,” he stated with sincerity.

The Christmas cantata concluded with a collective hymn, uniting the audience in a moment of reflection and hope for the new year.

The event not only marked a celebration of the festive season but also served as a reminder of the strength and harmony that exist within the Ogoni and community spirit amongst everyone in Rivers State and beyond, through shared values and unwavering support for one another.

In his homily, the Parish Priest of St Pius Quasi Catholic Church, Buan in Khana Local Government Area, Rev. Fr. Hyginus Ogbonna (CSSP), emphasized the importance of compassion and generosity, especially during the Christmas season.

Fr. Ogbonna explained that Christmas is a time of giving and sharing, reflecting on two types of celebrations: the “good Christmas,” where joy is shared among neighbors, and the “bad Christmas,” where one celebrates alone while those nearby go without.

Fr. Ogbonna concluded his brief message by quoting Psalm 41:1, reinforcing that those who care for the poor will be blessed and supported by God in times of trouble.

His words served as a call to action, urging everyone to embrace love and generosity during the festive season.

Highlight of the occasion was donation of money to choir groups to buy musical sets and other choir items by the celebrant, Chief Dr Mike Nwielaghi.