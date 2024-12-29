Prominent Ogoni Son, Philanthropist, Amb. Nwikpo Set To Host Grand Iria Ceremony for Wife

Amb. Nwikpo Victor Sorlesi, an Ogoni son, philanthropist and respected business tycoon who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of SORVICTECH VENTURES LIMITED, is set to host a grand Iria Ceremony in honor of his wife, Mrs. Nwikpo Peace Victor.

The ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 4th and 5th, 2025, will be held at three separate locations: Ekenta Compound, Chief Sam Annie Pepple Compound, and St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town. The event promises to be a grand celebration, with traditional music, dance, and cultural performances.

The families of Ekenta in the Chief Sam Annie Pepple War Canoe House of Opobo Kingdom, in collaboration with Chief Amb. Nwikpo Victor Sorlesi, have extended an invitation to the public to attend and celebrate with them. The ceremony will be attended by dignitaries, community leaders, and well-wishers from across Rivers State.

The Iria Ceremony is a significant cultural event in the Opobo Kingdom, and the family of Chief Amb. Nwikpo Victor Sorlesi has promised to make it a memorable occasion. For more information, please contact 08032771315 or 08037111678.