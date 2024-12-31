Bomu Community Clinches Gokana Chairman’s Cup in Electrifying Penalty Shootout

…Hon. Dumiye Commends the Power of Sports in Building a Stronger, More United Community, vows to commence female edition

…Finidi George predicts a promising future for Gokana’s young footballers based on their impressive performance.

Bomu community has emerged as the winner of the Gokana Chairman’s Cup, defeating Deeyor 4-3 in an electrifying penalty shootout after a goalless 90-minutes encounter at the Gokana Central Stadium.

The final tournament which was held on Sunday 29, December 2024 at the Gokana Central Stadium, which mammoth crowds and football lovers from various communities in the local government area and Ogoni, was a showcase of soccer talents and a celebration of unity and sportsmanship among the people of Gokana.

Hon. Dumiye Monday, praised Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his exceptional leadership and commitment to the development of Rivers State, saying his tireless efforts have brought tangible improvements to the lives of citizens. He expressed his deepest gratitude to God Almighty and extended heartfelt appreciation to Governor Fubara, commending his visionary leadership and dedication to the well-being of Rivers State people. He acknowledged the positive impact of Governor Fubara’s administration, which has initiated programs and projects that have significantly enhanced the lives of Rivers State residents, and he feels honored to work alongside the Governor to build a brighter future for the state.

The chairman of Gokana, Hon. Dumiye, emphasized the significance of sports in local government administration, stating that its importance cannot be overstated. According to him, sports play a vital role in promoting social cohesion, community engagement, and youth development. He noted that sports initiatives have the power to foster a sense of unity and identity among residents, providing a platform for social interaction and recreation.

Hon. Dumiye further highlighted the benefits of sports programs in diverting youth attention from anti-social behaviors, promoting healthy lifestyles, and developing valuable life skills such as teamwork, discipline, and leadership. He also stressed that investing in sports infrastructure and programs can stimulate economic growth, attract investments, and enhance the overall quality of life for citizens. By prioritizing sports development, local governments can reap numerous benefits that extend beyond the playing field.

He also has promised to commence the Gokana female competition by Easter, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at providing women with opportunities to participate in sports development, discover and nurture their talents, showcase them on national and international stages, promote gender equality and empowerment through sports, and ultimately create a platform for women to excel and make a name for themselves in the sports world, while also inspiring and mentoring younger generations of female athletes in Gokana and beyond.

Finidi George, a legendary former Nigerian International and Super Eagles player, who currently manages Rivers United, a prominent Nigeria Premier Football League side, was in attendance at the Gokana Central Stadium to witness the thrilling football match. He expressed his utmost satisfaction with the competition, praising the organizers for creating a platform that showcases the talents of young footballers.

During the event, Finidi George revealed that he had identified several promising talents who deserve to be nurtured and tested at higher levels in the future. He emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for these young players to develop their skills and achieve their full potential. The former Super Eagles star commended the organizers for their efforts and advised them to continue hosting the competition in the future, stressing that it would have a positive impact on the development of football in the region. His endorsement lends credibility to the event and highlights the significance of investing in grassroots football initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Florence Kpoobee, Vice Chairman of Gokana, beamed with joy as she declared that Gokana Local Government is currently enjoying absolute peace and unity. She noted that the massive turnout of people from all walks of life, irrespective of party and political affiliations, was a resounding testament to the prevailing harmony in the area. With a renewed sense of optimism, Hon. Kpoobee also reaffirmed the chairman’s commitment to organizing female sporting competitions, which will further consolidate the unity and solidarity among the people of Gokana.

Hon. Israel Gboeloo, Rivers State Commissioner of Culture and Tourism and former member representing Gokana state constituency, expressed his delight at the overwhelming crowd gathered, attributing it to the people’s satisfaction with the policies, programmes, and developmental strides of Governor Siminialayi Fubara’s administration, which has brought about tangible improvements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment. He noted that this remarkable turnout demonstrates unity in Gokana and indicates that the governor’s efforts are yielding positive results, making the people happy and giving them a sense of belonging. What’s more, Hon. Gboeloo emphasized that the crowd wasn’t mobilized, but rather, people came voluntarily to express their solidarity with the current government, showcasing their appreciation for the administration’s people-centered initiatives and commitment to the welfare of Gokana people. This, he implied, is a testament to the administration’s impact and the people’s trust in its leadership. “The crowd wasn’t mobilized, but rather, people came voluntarily to express their solidarity with the current government, showcasing their appreciation for the administration’s people-centered initiatives and commitment to the welfare of Gokana people.”

High Chief KpoBari Nsege, Chairman of the All Peoples Party (APP) in Gokana Local Government Area, commended the chairman’s unwavering dedication and political will in organizing a highly successful program.

According to High Chief Nsege, the All Peoples Party has firmly established itself and is committed to delivering tangible dividends of democracy that positively impact the lives of citizens. “We are dedicated to ensuring that our people feel, touch, see, and benefit from the fruits of democracy,” he emphasized.

Hon. Barizomdu Possible Akpe, representing Ward 8 Bomu community, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to God Almighty for the remarkable victory. He also dedicated the victory to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, whose leadership and vision have been instrumental in driving progress in the State, as well as to the chairman for his constant support. Furthermore, Hon. Akpe commended his community team for their outstanding performance, stating that they made the community proud with their impressive display of teamwork and determination. He attributed their success to thorough preparation and a resolute winning mentality. “We came prepared, focused, and determined to emerge victorious,” he emphasized. This achievement is a testament to the collective efforts of the community and a reflection of the effective leadership and guidance provided by Governor Fubara and the chairman.