Zone 16 Police Command Rejects N27.3m Bribe From Suspected Internet Fraudsters – Spokesman

The zone 16 Police command comprising Rivers and Bayelsa states command, with headquarters in Yenagoa says it rejected about Twenty seven million, three hundred thousand naira offered by an agent to three suspects who specialize in organ harvesting, ritual killing, illicit hard drugs, and fraudulent activities.

Parading the suspects last week Saturday, SP Gunn Emonena, Public Relations Officer of the Zone 16 Police Command, said Zonal Financial & Cyber crime unit led by SP Sentome Obi and team, stormed Rumukparali Community in Obio/Akpo LGA of Rivers State, arrested the three suspects Billion Ndubuisi, 28, Charles Amachree, 28, Martins Chinemike , 21.

Who allegedly specialize in organ harvesting, ritual killing, illicit hard drugs, and fraudulent activities.

SP Emonena stated that in the course of investigation, suspects confessed to have impersonated Ryam Bill, a US based luminary and defrauded one St. Andrea and Charlen Zielinsky to the tune of 71,500 Dollars ( $71,500)

The Zone 16 spokesperson said during the search in their premises, the following items were recovered; Canadian loud, Ghana loud, Wraps of illicit hard drugs suspected to be cannabis, 2 laptops,3 Android phone,2 Samsung phone,5 iphones, one white M/Benz Jeep with Reg No. ABM418FA, one Lexus IS 250 car with Reg. No. LSD383HP

“The suspects, through their agent, offered the sum of 17,000 Dollars ($17,000) bribe, which was rejected by our well trained reformed officers. The money is registered and will be tendered as exhibits in court. The AIG Zone 16 command, AIG Adebola Hamzat reiterated his personnel’s’ dedication to protecting the lives and property of citizens within his jurisdiction and the country at large,” SP Emonena said.