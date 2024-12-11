Prof Odu Earns Reward For Commitment, Bags Award

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu has expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology for upgrading her to the status of a Fellow by the President and Governing Council of the Institute.

Prof Odu expressed this when a delegation of Fellows and other members of the Institute visited her at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday 3rd December 2024 to perform her Investiture as a Fellow of the Institute of Food Science and Technology.

Prof. Odu said that what the Institute has done for her is exceptional, adding that she feels so humbled by their kind gesture and proud of the Institute which she described as a trailblazer.

I want to thank our Emeritus Prof. Simeon Achinewhu for keeping the flag flying and I am pleased to be a part of this family”. Prof. Odu further stressed.

The Deputy Governor who called for continuous prayers for the success of the Governor Fubara-led Administration, noted that prayers were their greatest defense in times of trouble.

“This Administration needs God to sustain us, we need God to direct our steps, we need God to navigate especially when you have challenges, God has done it thus far and I believe the good Lord shall lead us until we finish when he wants us to finish.” The Deputy Governor further stressed.

Also speaking the leader of the delegation, Emeritus Prof. Simeon Achinewhu, said they were in the Government House to decorate the Deputy Governor as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology, in line with the directive of the national body of the association to formally present the Deputy Governor with her award and certificate of membership, following are indelible contributions to the growth of the association. Earlier, the Chairman South -East Chapter, of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology, Dr. Bariwere Samuel, while assuring the State Government of its readiness to partner with the State on its food safety programs, said it is willing to deploy its expertise and resources to compliment the State Government’s efforts in ensuring the availability of safe and nutritious food for its citizens.