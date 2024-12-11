Hope Rises For Flood-Prone Areas As Govt Reacts 

The Rivers State Government has reassured people in the NIMET-predicted Flood-Prone Local Government Areas that the Government will continue to extend a hand of Fellowship to give them succor.

Rivers State Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu gave this reassurance at the Central Medical Stores in Port Harcourt, shortly after members of the Rivers State Flood Prevention and Management Committee undertook a facility tour of the ongoing desilting of major canals in the Obio Akpor axis of Port Harcourt, as well as the inspection of the remaining relief materials procured for those affected by the flood, on Thursday 5th December 2024.

According to Prof. Odu, “The distilling is in progress, and we saw the areas that have been cleared.

The areas that are yet to be removed, we have noted.

The contractor will get back to work and finish the work. Even the little that we did helped when there was so much flooding,” Prof. Odu quipped.

The Deputy Governor said Palliatives were earlier, sent to the high flood-prone areas in parts of ONELGA, Abua Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West as well as Oyigbo Local Government Areas, noting that the remaining palliatives would be distributed equally amongst the 18 Flood Prone Local Government Areas NIMET had predicted. “Everybody would be part of it, whether they were directly impacted or not, we will share it to everybody that is why we wanted you to come today, to see some of these things, and be able to let people know that the Flood Committee of 2024 has been on their toes working and we will continue to work until these things all shared out” The Deputy Governor further stressed.