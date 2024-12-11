Varsity Don Calls For Increased Remuneration For Primary School Teachers

A Professor of Primary Education Management, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Professor Ekaette Idongesit Ekpo, has called for increased remuneration for primary school teachers to stem attrition.

Speaking as the 61st inaugural lecturer of the university on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at the university auditorium on the topic “Systematic and Systemic Dysfunctionalities in Nigeria’s Primary Education System: Towards Prophylaxis and Praxis,” Professor Ekpo highlighted the need for primary school teachers’ salaries to be higher and equivalent to what their counterparts with similar qualifications earn in other sub-sectors of education.

The Director of Special Duties, who opined that quality education is not achieved by mere words, well-designed objectives, or well-articulated national policy on education, but by adequate funding, stressed that the government must finance education adequately.

She hinted that the entire education system is besieged with several challenges that have led to dysfunctionality, with primary education being the worst hit due to systematic and systemic dysfunctionalities in the system.

According to Professor Ekpo, primary education is the foundation of Nigeria’s education system and provides the initial building blocks for future learning and development.

In Nigeria and elsewhere, education is the bedrock for a nation’s national development. It is the dynamic instrument for change and equips pupils with skills that enhance their ability and capability for existence in life.

The country’s primary education, the Professor of Primary Education Management insisted, is entrenched with systematic and systemic dysfunctionalities leading to a wide range of negative consequences, including poor learning outcomes, teacher attrition, high rates of school dropouts, inadequate resource allocation, loss of core values, morals, and character molding, amongst others.

For Professor Ekpo, government investment in education at the federal and state levels is not sufficient to enable education to play its role as the vehicle that drives the nation to national development.

She emphasized that the annual allocation to the Ministry of Education in Nigeria is below the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) 26% recommendation, adding that one of the major systematic dysfunctionalities in primary education quality and relevance is inadequate funding.

She disclosed that funding should be the priority of the government because it is at this formative age that values, morals, ideals, norms, and civic responsibility can be inculcated in pupils.

She also said that there must be government commitment to adequate funding of primary education and went further to say that this can be achieved through the establishment of a Primary Education Trust Fund (PETF), where companies and rich individuals can be taxed for the purpose of funding the primary education system.

Professor Ekaette Idongesit Ekpo reiterated that government policy must ensure that Nigeria’s primary education is more functional by making entrepreneurship education a core subject.

She equally suggested that the government should declare a state of emergency on primary education and carry out total and comprehensive reforms targeted at meeting the 21st-century needs of society.

Primary education, in her view, is infested with a killer disease worse than COVID-19, and if not treated urgently by declaring a state of emergency in the sector, would rock the national development of the country.

The 61st inaugural lecturer opined that addressing systematic and systemic dysfunctionalities in Nigeria’s primary education system is crucial in achieving educational goals, enhancing learning outcomes, and promoting national development. Government goodwill towards education, she affirmed, will change the narrative of dysfunctional primary education when the necessary provisions for the sustenance of this level of education are made.

The Professor of Primary Education Management hinted that over-politicization of education sends a wrong signal to the sector when it is known worldwide that functional and pragmatic primary education lays a solid foundation for transition to the next level of education and for self-reliance.

She emphasized the need for insecurity challenges to be addressed to ensure safety and security of learners, teachers, and schools.

She also stressed the need for children and youths to be sensitized on the need for peace and relevance of education in national development to ensure attitudinal restructuring and value orientation and inculcate the spirit of dignity of labor.

The immediate past Head of Department of Early Childhood and Primary Education pointed out that all is not well with the primary education system, which is the level of education known to be the foundation for other levels of education, because many individuals who cannot engage in the rigors of academics and other life issues are in this level of education, making it a burden on teachers in the next level, which is secondary and tertiary education levels.

She remarked that public primary education is battered and in complete shambles in favor of private ones.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of IAUE, Professor Okechuku Onuchuku, who commended the 61st inaugural lecturer for her educative presentation, advised parents to continue providing a supportive environment at home for their children to foster positive learning attitudes, encourage love, interest in academic endeavours. In a vote of thanks, the Dean Faculty of Agriculture Professor Godfrey Adokiye Kalio expressed gratitude to all those who made the day a beautiful experience with their presence.