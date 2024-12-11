RSG Renews Commitment To Eradication Of Open Defecation

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment to stemming the tide of open defecation, enhancing sanitation and hygiene, ensuring good health for residents.

State Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Prince Samuel Eyiba who made this statement during the an event put together by the ministry to commemorate the 2024 World Toilet Day celebration in Port-Harcourt, called for collective action from all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society, and private sectors to address this critical issue.

Furthermore, Eyiba emphasized on the need for a change in behaviour among residents towards open defecation to bring about lasting change, citing a United Nations report that 4.2 billion people globally live under unhygienic conditions, with 48 million Nigerians practicing open defecation and expressed optimism that this will soon come to an end in Rivers State.

The Water Resources and Rural Development Commissioner commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his efforts in improving sanitation and hygiene in the state and noted that the governor’s leadership has led to significant strides in providing clean water and sanitation facilities across the state.

In his words “the state recognizes that sanitation is not only a matter of public health but also of dignity and human rights.

Also speaking, the Acting Director General of Rivers State Water Services Regulatory Commission, Pastor Obibi Jaja and the General Manager, Rivers State Small Towns and Sanitation Agency, Dr Queen Amachree reaffirmed their commitment to collaborative efforts with the government, non-governmental organizations, and communities to expand access to sanitation, promote hygiene practices, and implement innovative waste management solutions. A former Assistant Director of Press in the ministry, Martha Igbiks reports that the Rivers State Government’s commitment to eradicating open defecation is a step in the right direction, and with collective action, the State can achieve its goal of providing a healthier environment for its residents.