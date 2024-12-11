Rivers Police Neutralize Kidnap Kingpin
The Rivers State Police Command has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against criminality by neutralizing Nkem ThankGod, alias General 2man, a notorious kidnap kingpin and cult leader.
Addressing journalists, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala, revealed that the 42-year-old suspect, from Ogbologbolo Community in Ahoada West LGA, had been responsible for a reign of terror in the area.
Nkem ThankGod was implicated in multiple heinous crimes, including:
- Murder: Killing Mr. Christmas Ede, Youth President of Okogbe Community, on December 21, 2021.
- Attack on law enforcement: Killing two PMF 48 personnel, Rapid Response Team officers, and shooting SP Bello in 2022.
- Civilian massacres: Murdering Mr. and Mrs. Rex Kiriki, Mrs. Abigail Victor, and a spare parts dealer in 2024, despite receiving ransom payments.
- Oil theft: Involvement in pipeline vandalism.
- Corporate crimes: Killing two Shell employees and stealing their Toyota Hilux vehicle.
He was also linked to numerous abductions, including the October 2024 kidnapping and carjacking of a red Toyota Camry from Dare Shola.
Nkem ThankGod met his end during an intelligence-led operation while attempting another kidnapping. While some gang members escaped with injuries, the police confirmed efforts to track them down.
Recovered items from the operation include two AK-47 rifles, five magazines, and 22 rounds of live ammunition. CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala assured residents that the Command remains committed to dismantling criminal networks in Rivers State.