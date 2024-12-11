Rivers Police Neutralize Kidnap Kingpin

The Rivers State Police Command has achieved a significant milestone in its fight against criminality by neutralizing Nkem ThankGod, alias General 2man, a notorious kidnap kingpin and cult leader.

Addressing journalists, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala, revealed that the 42-year-old suspect, from Ogbologbolo Community in Ahoada West LGA, had been responsible for a reign of terror in the area.

Nkem ThankGod was implicated in multiple heinous crimes, including:

Murder: Killing Mr. Christmas Ede, Youth President of Okogbe Community, on December 21, 2021.

Attack on law enforcement: Killing two PMF 48 personnel, Rapid Response Team officers, and shooting SP Bello in 2022.

Civilian massacres: Murdering Mr. and Mrs. Rex Kiriki, Mrs. Abigail Victor, and a spare parts dealer in 2024, despite receiving ransom payments.

Oil theft: Involvement in pipeline vandalism.

Corporate crimes: Killing two Shell employees and stealing their Toyota Hilux vehicle.

He was also linked to numerous abductions, including the October 2024 kidnapping and carjacking of a red Toyota Camry from Dare Shola.

Nkem ThankGod met his end during an intelligence-led operation while attempting another kidnapping. While some gang members escaped with injuries, the police confirmed efforts to track them down.

Recovered items from the operation include two AK-47 rifles, five magazines, and 22 rounds of live ammunition. CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala assured residents that the Command remains committed to dismantling criminal networks in Rivers State.