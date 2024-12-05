Nigerian Army Free Journalist Arrested For Illegal Bunkering

An investigative Journalist, Fisayo Soyombo who Nigeria Army 6 Division, Port Harcourt said was arrested at an illegal bunkering site has been released last week Friday.

Journalist Soyombo upon his release disclosed that he was at the place for investigation. He stated that the level of what he obsserved at the site will shock Nigerians when it is disclosed.

Soyombo revealed that he was released due to the pressure Nigerians mounted on the Authority of the Nigeria Army

Lt. Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director,6 Division Army Public Relations had in a statement last week Friday said as part of its intensified operations against illegal oil bunkering, the 6 Division Nigerian Army has recorded significant successes.

Lt. Colonel Danjuma explained that recent intelligence uncovered the activities of a notorious gang involved in pipeline vandalism and illegal oil connections in the region and in a carefully planned operation, troops tracked the suspects to an illegal oil bunkering site.

The 6 Division Nigeria Army spokesperson stated that during the operation, multiple arrests were made, including that of Mr Fisayo Soyombo, who was found at the scene.

“The suspects, including Mr Soyombo, are currently undergoing preliminary investigations to determine their level of involvement in the illegal activities.

His arrest is directly linked to the ongoing anti-oil theft operations in the region, and any claims suggesting otherwise are baseless.

The Division strongly urges media outlets to verify the accuracy of their reports before disseminating information to the public.

“The 6 Division Nigerian Army remains committed to combating criminal activities, particularly oil theft, to ensure the protection of national resources and increased oil and gas production in the region. The Nigerian Army assures the public of its dedication to upholding security and welcomes constructive engagements to foster understanding and transparency” Lt. Colonel Danjuma said.